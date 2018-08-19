Why have subscriptions been banned on the grounds of "too high a yield" ? - page 32
I am in favour of taking market making away from banks and making it the domain of traders. the market should be a market, not manipulated by mega-capital.
it's utopia
some people think real-democratic-free elections are even more utopian. but you're twitching, aren't you?
Tales of our forest:
Not dickfix, of course, and the amounts are not the same.
The market should be a market, not a subject of manipulation by mega-capital.
), in order to take away the market maker you need to take away the dough, without "dough you are a hamster".
I thought it was so simple that it does not need to be demonstrated, pricing can be understood by looking at the market and transactions in the Quicksilver, because this example demonstrates playing in the spread, and this is near the noise.
The only way to set a price is to ask for dough or low liquidity. if you do not have dough, you can move the price up.
If it's no secret.
- over what period?
- does equity look the same? ;)
And how are limiters for the "democratisation" of the market better than the market ?
And who will see your limiters beyond the sandbox ?
What if Deutsche Bank sees it, and what if they get scared and start to tear their asses off and reconsider the current party policy?
Not a bad video on high-frequency algorithmic trading:
In the wiki: "Front running is the illegal practice". Based on data on customer pending order requests. How and why do we need this? Why talk about it, and how can we implement it, use it? We do not. To react to more orders in the market - this market is visible to everyone. In short, a simple blah blah blah, but ace, such terminology, twists...