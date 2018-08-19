Why have subscriptions been banned on the grounds of "too high a yield" ? - page 36
There is reason to believe that this will not happen :) quite serious.
I would then be sincerely happy for you and for all the others who succeed, wait for them in the forbes rankings.
Only since 1995 (the start of Retail Forex in Russia), no one from Retail Forex is there yet for some reason.
We russians don't like to flash our dough, we like to complain about the government and shitty life).
The forbes and other real ratings have no regard for the wishes of those who appear there.
Wow! You're almost as much of a capitalist as my idol Kondakov! Bravo!
that was all an awful long time ago - three hours ago.
You can jerk off with triple the force.
You're going to kill the whole demohworex.)
You're better off with the parcel :) it'll do you both good.
// By the way, over 3 G's were squandered on Taker today. I earned less than a G's. So, money-launderers are out of luck, the costs are off the charts.
again the orders are hanging on the server. no way they are being deleted or closed.
I hope Renat reads the topic.
The ECN engines most likely have their own order processing with full disconnection of the regular mechanisms. That's why you should ask the broker's tech support directly.
Yes, they are already on the subject.
I have a good feeling about this, thank you.
Gentlemen,
Don't lose your wits about you. Comrade Getch/hrenfx was not banned for nothing. He is a pathological liar, even in the presence of "publications of intelligent thoughts in the form of other people's copypaste".
Here he is right now, unabashedly running ad campaigns on the forums. Yes, everything is simple and naive - "it can work on real ECN accounts" and next to "yield +42 000%, +17 555 363%". And if you get your ass handed to you, you get a "I wrote, here are the links. You just haven't read, I meant something else. Well, the demo - it says there".