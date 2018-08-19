Why have subscriptions been banned on the grounds of "too high a yield" ? - page 35
I can send you my pipser with the hope of getting the upgrade back.
Come on. I'm good with manual optimization. Just comment a little, so I can figure it out quicker.
OK, in the evening. Text me the email address in your inbox.
again the orders are hanging on the server. no way they are being deleted or closed.
I hope Renat reads the topic.
Wow! You're almost as much of a capitalist as my idol Kondakov! Bravo!
Eight times more accurate.
MetaDriver:
Please don't forget to comment later on how the trade didn't go (you started getting sticks in the gears), well when the volumes increase (or they get big all at once) significantly.
Please do not hesitate to comment in private, if you do not want to do it here or if they will not let you through.
Wow! You're almost as much of a capitalist as my idol Kondakov! Bravo!
Well what's the point? It's clear that any strategy has a liquidity ceiling.
Moreover, I think a wise trader will not even try to eat the maximum liquidation (jump to the ceiling) - because it will lead to a clear decrease in profitability of counter-strategies and they (counter-strategies) will tend to change/re-optimize them (their strategies). Which will further lead to inoperability of the jump-to-ceiling strategy.
;)
Don't forget to comment later on how the trade didn't go (you started to get stonewalled), well, when the volumes grow (or they get big right away) significantly.
Well it will be interesting and we will find out exactly what the liquidity ceiling is there.
If hrenfx is to be believed, it has approximately the following size of ceiling, simple maths.
Possible amounts of profit:
I personally do not believe in this 0.8 - 1.7 million %.
I believe those % and amounts in management http://www.managedfutures.com/top_cta_rankings.aspx
You can guess what the liquidity ceiling is there.
+
"Forex market is the most liquid market in the world. Its trading volumes are approaching $4 trillion a day,
...
But do not forget that the "retail Forex" is only 4%-6% of the total volume, that is, for all the DCs working with spot Forex accounts for only 2.4 million contracts per day.
Possible amounts of profit: