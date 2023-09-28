Bitcoin and everything associated with it. The home of cryptomaniacs and their adversaries. - page 320

New comment
 
Комбинатор:
I know.)

tell me

I've been puzzling over this for three days and I don't know what it is.

 

Speculator:

tell

In a nutshell, it's a kind of non-counterfeit cash, with an algorithm as the issuer, and proof-of-work instead of a guarantor.
FAQ - Биткойн
FAQ - Биткойн
  • bitcoin.org
Найти ответы на повторяющиеся вопросы и мифы о Биткойне. Содержание Общее Что такое Биткойн? Биткойн - это сеть глобального консенсуса, которая создает новую платежную систему и полностью цифровые деньги. Это первая децентрализованная p2p платежная сеть, которая обслуживается ее же пользователями, без центральных органов управления или...
 

Bid to buy bitcoin at 13000 for 1 lakh quid fell overnight on the exchange)

Let's wait for the next wave of growth.

[Deleted]  

I don't really believe in coincidences, but...

:D

Okay, not 3k, but 6k, which is 100 times the scale.

similar, right?

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

I don't really believe in coincidences, but...

:D

Okay, not 3k, but 6k, which is 100 times the scale.

similar, right?

Very similar to the hype curve.
[Deleted]  
Ilnur Khasanov:
Very similar to the hype curve.

:D

and the first one went up to 250... i.e. there is still a possibility that even now up to 25,000 may still be outliers

 

Can anyone explain in a nutshell what the value of 1 bitcoin is made up of?

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Can anyone explain in a nutshell what the value of 1 bitcoin is made up of?


From the price on the exchange.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

I don't really believe in coincidences, but...

post #3175
[Deleted]  
Комбинатор:
post #3175

So write down what guided you, if it's not secret knowledge

1...313314315316317318319320321322323324325326327...342
New comment