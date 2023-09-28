Bitcoin and everything associated with it. The home of cryptomaniacs and their adversaries. - page 318

Darirunu:

Good evening ...

Where can I buy real bitcoins or similar currencies for my wallet or bank account?

Surely there are already proven systems for this ...


Webmoney. And already brokers have deposits in bitcoins.

 
Some (or maybe many?) brokers have put BTCUSD in close-only mode for several days now. Another facet of the riskiness of trading this asset?
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

Or is it too early?

that's about it

 
Комбинатор:

that's it

and I don't care anymore,

sergeev, live forever

nyms rule ))))

i remember that year

 

ZS: no? not like this, like this: @sergeev , live forever

I don't know how to summon @sergeev

 

i just remembered he posted a btc-e api for the 4 in the spring

and i've got a strategy that worked for MT, so i pimped it to WEX

I was only a hundred bucks, but I remember I went from 200 to 2,500 on MT
 

Only there are no tees like in MT, which sucks

Bitcoin has a fair price now at around 3k. I wonder if mining will still be effective in this case or will it soon start to wane?

And what % of "owners" will be able to exchange at a bargain price

why did the dts move to close only a few days ago, where did the insider come from? is it related to the launch of futures?


 
What is a fair price for a bitcoin?
Комбинатор:
What is a fair price for a bit?

just an average value :)


