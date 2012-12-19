Service Work: Towards re-shaping the Top Developers towards professionalism - page 12
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It's always like this, whenever there's a service offer, they get nervous and get all flustered.
Here we go:
- The top developers only show the number of jobs done. And it does not reflect whether the programmer is good or not.
Suggestion:
- Change the top and rating so that the top reflects really good developers. The criteria and methods of evaluation are worth discussing.
Proposal:
- Change the top and ranking so that the top reflects the really good developers. The criteria and methods of evaluation are worth discussing.
So discuss, propose... then what?
Nothing will change without the will of the developers. It seems that they are not up to it yet.
I have repeatedly written that "30 words in the task" - to put it mildly, atavism! So what... The dog barks, the wind carries...
Well, discuss and propose... then what?
Without the will of the developers, nothing will change. They don't seem to be concerned about it yet.
I have written more than once that "30 words in a task" is, to put it mildly, atavism! So what...the dog barks and the wind carries...
Yes, it's actually a cosmetic detail. layout and display also atavism, in 99% of cases, they "just click" simply. (mine is 100%).
The question is what really impedes the service. I know a developer from this service with a master's degree, who writes orders for mql4 in large quantities and at normal prices.
I have transferred my orders a couple of times. Judging by his activity in the service he has placed one obscene thing on it. So far he has less than 50 orders.
He has his own website through which he gets a large flow of orders.
The service currently does not represent a centre where clients (those who want to code on mql4 mql5) and developers who are ready to help. But I would like to. For this we need:
a) active advertising (this is not my business).
b) the service must meet several quality requirements. What does not?
You put up a new order and see a huge dumping of prices, and you can't decide on a developer because all of them are "good", and there is no detailed information about them.
If the developers want to leave things as they are without any of the aims outlined above, then we have no questions. Our job is to suggest and point out the visible drawbacks and then their business, they are in charge here )
You put up a new order and see a huge dumping of prices, but you can't decide on a developer because they are all "good" and there is no detailed information about them.
It's hard to work in a market environment, isn't it? )
ZS: Renat said that while there are few customers and many performers, they will undercut the price.
They even help each other to recruit people.
It's hard to work in a market environment, isn't it? )
The market economy does not work anywhere without strict financially independent regulators. + the individual (customer) is not capable of making a rational choice by definition (there is no such function in the human brain), which is necessary for the functioning of market mechanisms, and which all the humanities theorists write endless amounts of economic junk. (offtopic, sorry)
- There isfree competition in the service now, an open market, and the prices that are there reflect the real price, not deliberately underestimated by meta-quotes.
- It turns out that the programmer cannot make this rational choice and put a logical price.
who's last?)))
Ya.ya.ya...............................................................................
from myself as a customer I want to add: the service is not convenient, there were two attempts to make an order and both do not succeed. had to abandon and go "directly", let the owners think-why,,,
I would like to add: there is no desire to fight with "windmills" ...
- There isfree competition and an open market in the service, and the prices there reflect the real price; they don't undercut it on purpose.
- It turns out that the programmer cannot make this rational choice and set a logical price.
The free market and competition do not reflect the real price (throw out economics, it will tell you tales like that). The real price is the sum of costs, in this case man-hours multiplied by skills + a number of other factors that can be omitted.
Meta quotas are not involved in any way. Yes the price now laymen underestimate it on purpose to get the order, it is to the second part of your answer, this behavior can not be called rational.
- Thereis free competition in the service now, an open market, and the prices there reflect the real price, not deliberately underestimated by the meta-quotas.
- it turns out that the programmer cannot make this rational choice and set a logical price.
"Market" and "free competition" are understandable.
Sometimes there are up to 20 programmers per customer (judging by recent requests).
Since "market", "free competition" - one developer offers one another less - the customer wants to spend less. "Fast and high quality" is not an indicator. About "fast" - 1 day, 1 week - there is not much difference, if we are talking about "but cheaper". About "quality", so how does the customer know that one developer does quality better than another? By TOP? By the statistics of completed jobs? Practice shows that in the possibility of "ordering cheaper" - TOP does not play a role.
One thing is not clear - how the "market" and "free competition" - generates a flow of orders for inflated prices - for 100, 200, 300, 400 dollars for a task that is done in 1 hour, 10 minutes? When there are only one or two such customers, it is understandable. But when there are a whole queue of such customers? And when there is only one developer. Have you ever seen in a market place, where there is a long queue for clothes in an expensive boutique, and this queue is endless?
How can this be explained in terms of "market" and "free competition"? By the terms "fast and high-quality"? Or with English-speaking customers who, like a "Golden Antelope", are happy to just fill a developer with money for "fast and high quality".
The free market and competition do not reflect the real price (throw out economics, it will tell you more than that). The real price reflects the sum of costs, in this case man-hours multiplied by qualifications + a number of other factors that can be omitted.
Meta quotas are not involved in any way. Yes the price now laymen underestimate it on purpose to get the order, it is to the second part of your answer, this behavior can not be called rational.
How do you measure qualifications? Put the amount of qualification for a top in the figures, it's very interesting. +Put the most important factors into figures.
man-hour is an incomprehensible concept to me.
In this case, there should be standards of time for performing any task, but there are no standards in this case.
HH: During the operation of the service has accumulated certain statistics on the work, you can extract the average time to complete the work and the average price and build on these data.
For each completed job, the developer gets points for timing and cost, depending on the averages:
Grades for time = Average time on all jobs / time spent on work - the more time spent on the job, the less points you get
Cost point = Cost of completed work / Average cost of work. - The higher the cost, the more points you get
you can also find the value of the programmer's time
(it's doubtful) and on the basis of the value of this time to build a top profitable for the customer.
ZZZY: include in the formula for calculating the top written articles do not think it is correct (Chukcha not always a writer)