calculation of growth / balance is red growth is positive! why?
As you can see, theese are the graphs for balance and growth for the same signal. Why there are two red months on the balance graph and none on the growth? That's confusing.
His growth is big, but now i wonder if it's, then again, real... or correctly calculated!
Thanx in advance
Balance has nothing to do with growth. The two negative values on the balance graph are the result of two withdrawals.
For example, if a signal starts with a balance of $1000 and grows to $10000, that represents a 1000% growth. Even if $9000 is withdrawn, the signal’s performance still reflects a 1000% profit.You should read the information in this link to understand how signal's growth is calculated: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q23
Balance has nothing to do with growth. The two negative values on the balance graph are the result of two withdrawals.
For example, if a signal starts with a balance of $1000 and grows to $10000, that represents a 1000% growth. Even if $9000 is withdrawn, the signal’s performance still reflects a 1000% profit.You should read the information in this link to understand how signal's growth is calculated: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q23
Thanx again Anna. You are great.
It is not very clear yet for me all of these details. The deposits and withdrawals are not very well timeframed in the graph, although.
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As you can see, theese are the graphs for balance and growth for the same signal. Why there are two red months on the balance graph and none on the growth? That's confusing.
His growth is big, but now i wonder if it's, then again, real... or correctly calculated!
Thanx in advance