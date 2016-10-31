Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 220
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Alright, not bad already. All that's left is to multiply them. What's the big deal, some product of N sines... it's a two spit and one grind :)
It's not about one last card, it's about the total. Try to look more broadly. Of course you have to do the calculation, but it's easier than you think.
Let's assume we start 1st and if we pull the first card from the right and lose, then replaying the same layout and pulling from the left will surely not lose.
Then, in the worst possible card position for the opener, the opener must not lose.
How to describe this worst case? In my perception I see it as an increasing difference in results between contestants on each turn.
"-" a small number no matter what, "+" a large number.
So that there is no temptation for the first drawer to change direction when choosing the first card, symmetry is needed:
- + - + - + ....... + - + - + - option one and option two - + - + - + - ..... - + - + - + -
because the cards are paired, even in the so called worst interpretation, the 1st puller will not lose, because after the centre the situations for the players are reversed:
---...+++ for the 1st and +++...--- for the 2nd
with any modifications to win the 2nd, these modifications can be used by the 1st, if he changes the direction of the bypass at the expense of the 1st move.
I don't know how to make it more cultural yet.
There is a piece of cardboard shaped like the letter E. Cut it into the smallest number of pieces of which a square can be made. No justification of the minimality is needed.
The problem is here. The weight is 4.
FAQ:
- you can cut it any way you like
- individual pieces can be turned "inside out"
- the result should be a continuous square, not an outline or a number-square, for example.
- parts may not be used or overlapped.
In short, the problem is an honest one, without any tricks.
You have to use all of it?
There is a piece of cardboard shaped like the letter E. Cut it into the smallest number of pieces that can make a square. No justification for the minimality is needed.
5
Four's definitely possible.
Yeah. I couldn't do less, either. I got the job done.
The main idea came right away, and then it took me an hour to draw :)
yes there is an option for 4.