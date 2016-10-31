Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 221

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sergeev:

yes there is an option for 4.

Nah, I doubt it'll work out that way ))
 

What do you mean?

it's a square, isn't it?

 
sergeev:

the square is what it's all about.

no
 
I did :)
what's yours?
 
sergeev:
and I did :)
Well, show me how. And you've got five parts
 
TheXpert:
Well, show me how. And you've got 5 parts in there.

mmda. 5 parts. I didn't count the main unit.

but there's a square in there.

 
sergeev:

But the square is there.

at a glance it is missing one corner, as the bottom part is exactly 3 in length.
 
sergeev:

mmda. 5 parts. the main block didn't count.

but the square is there.

I don't get it. Are all your cuts parallel to the sides? It would be extremely interesting if you could do that.
 

White and Black each made 4 moves from the initial position. The position shown in the picture is obtained. What moves were made?


The task here. The weight is 4 points.

FAQ: There is no catch, everything is according to the rules of regular chess. White moves first, the moves are made in turns.

 
Mathemat:

And one more at once, on the follow-up:

There are 13 yellow, 15 blue and 17 red chameleons living on the island. When two chameleons of different colours meet, they change to a third colour. In other cases, nothing happens. Can it happen that all the chameleons turn out to be the same colour?

If they all meet together, they will all be the third colour
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