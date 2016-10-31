Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 221
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yes there is an option for 4.
What do you mean?
it's a square, isn't it?
the square is what it's all about.
what's yours?
and I did :)
Well, show me how. And you've got 5 parts in there.
mmda. 5 parts. I didn't count the main unit.
but there's a square in there.
But the square is there.
mmda. 5 parts. the main block didn't count.
but the square is there.
White and Black each made 4 moves from the initial position. The position shown in the picture is obtained. What moves were made?
The task here. The weight is 4 points.
FAQ: There is no catch, everything is according to the rules of regular chess. White moves first, the moves are made in turns.
And one more at once, on the follow-up:
There are 13 yellow, 15 blue and 17 red chameleons living on the island. When two chameleons of different colours meet, they change to a third colour. In other cases, nothing happens. Can it happen that all the chameleons turn out to be the same colour?