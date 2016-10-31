Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 226
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The body movements have been made. Just now 'saw' the bridge. Across the Amur.
Of the other sites, only Solovetsky monastery is available-
I'm not an expert, but since no one is answering, I'll write:
Apparently the comrades with big ratings are afraid of screwing up, so they come up with excuses.
It's been an hour and a half. No options? I asked the experts to answer in a minute. I'll give you your first clue.
1.Question: put the following objects in ascending order:
Stock Exchange, Bridge, Monastery, Dam, Church, Theatre.
2. Hint. Something in common that unites these objects is always somewhere nearby.
Don't answer yet why you placed them so.
P.S Geometric dimensions have nothing to do with it !
People are not only from Russia on this forum.
I never would have guessed it, as we don't have any.
They can be sorted by any attribute and everything will be correct. You propose to sort the objects by a parameter that only you know. In essence, guess the parameter.)
A fun exercise)):
Which way is the bus going in the picture: left or right? The kindergarten kids get it right almost instantly! Have you guessed it yet?