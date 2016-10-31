Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 226

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ingensi:

The body movements have been made. Just now 'saw' the bridge. Across the Amur.

Of the other sites, only Solovetsky monastery is available-

You live well!
 
sibirqk:

I'm not an expert, but since no one is answering, I'll write:


Apparently, people with high ratings are afraid of screwing up, so they come up with excuses.
 
Yuri Evseenkov:
Apparently the comrades with big ratings are afraid of screwing up, so they come up with excuses.
You can sort them by any criterion, and everything will be correct. You propose to sort the objects by a parameter known only to you. In fact - guess the parameter).
[Deleted]  
Bridge, stock exchange, theatre, monastery, church, dam :)
 
I'll take part too. My answer is I don't know.
 
Yuri Evseenkov:

It's been an hour and a half. No options? I asked the experts to answer in a minute. I'll give you your first clue.

1.Question: put the following objects in ascending order:

Stock Exchange, Bridge, Monastery, Dam, Church, Theatre.

2. Hint. Something in common that unites these objects is always somewhere nearby.

Don't answer yet why you placed them so.

P.S Geometric dimensions have nothing to do with it !

It's a bad problem, it's tied to a specific region. People on this forum are not just from Russia.
 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:
People are not only from Russia on this forum.
I agree. That's like asking me about wolves and beavers )
 
Thanks for the tip with "back for..."
I never would have guessed it, as we don't have any.
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
They can be sorted by any attribute and everything will be correct. You propose to sort the objects by a parameter that only you know. In essence, guess the parameter.)
This is how some children's puzzles are set up. A certain "pattern" of thinking is assumed there.
 

A fun exercise)):

Which way is the bus going in the picture: left or right? The kindergarten kids get it right almost instantly! Have you guessed it yet?

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