Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 228
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1.Question: place the following objects in ascending order:
stock exchange, bridge, monastery, dam, church, theatre.
The objects are as follows.
bourse - the building of the Stock Exchange in St. Petersburg
bridge over Amur river in Khabarovsk
Solovetsky monastery
Krasnoyarsk hydroelectric power station dam
Church of St. John the Baptist in Yaroslavl
Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow.
You need to do some physical gestures to find the right answer.
ZS. Question for those who live in Russia or have visited the country.
Krasnoyarsk hydroelectric power station dam, the building of the Stock Exchange in St. Petersburg, Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Solovetsky monastery, Church of John the Baptist in Yaroslavl, the bridge across the Amur river in Khabarovsk are depicted on banknotes worth 10,50,100,500,1000,5000 rubles of the Bank of Russia
Description of the banknotes on the website of the Bank of Russia cbr.ru.
The idea of asking the question came about after a long break, when the Bears appeared in their thread. I thought that maybe someone else from those who are remembered a lot, but who haven't appeared on the forum for a long time, could be called.
So I found a branch of matemet. I remembered that I sent the question to the "What? Where? When? The question was, of course, more of an erudition question. But for the format of the show I think it's quite suitable. Didn't take into account the fact that the Russian-language thread has many users from other countries. But I think they are not offended. Especially the citizens of the forest bratva money country guessed the answer.
The first to give the right answer was...
1. @ingensi is apparently not hovering in the abstracts of the top programmer.
2. @sibirqk is a cute chimp with a modest rating.
Please accept my humble gift of a handcraft, maybe a household use. I will send a private message.
1.Question: place the following objects in ascending order:
stock exchange, bridge, monastery, dam, church, theatre.
The objects are as follows.
bourse - the building of the Stock Exchange in St. Petersburg
bridge over Amur river in Khabarovsk
Solovetsky monastery
Krasnoyarsk hydroelectric power station dam
Church of St. John the Baptist in Yaroslavl
Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow.
You need to do some physical gestures to find the right answer.
ZS. Question for those who live in Russia or have visited the country.
Krasnoyarsk Dam, the building of the Stock Exchange in St. Petersburg, Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Solovetsky Monastery, Church of St. John the Baptist in Yaroslavl, the bridge across the Amur River in Khabarovsk are depicted on banknotes worth 10,50,100,500,1000,5000 rubles of the Bank of Russia
Description of the banknotes on the website of the Bank of Russia cbr.ru.
It is a beautiful task. But the wording of the problem was incomplete, which is probably why it was not included in the game. Otherwise, well done, it's really beautiful.
Thank you. (chuckles) The "What? Where? When?" game is my favourite. I've been watching since the days of Voroshilov, Laptyn Nuraliev, Dvinyatin, Shangin. Tens of thousands of questions come into the game. The chances of your question being read carefully are slim.
I think it should have been sent by paper mail in a big, beautiful envelope with actual samples of answers, with an extra Amur River. There would have been a better chance.
It's a cool task, it's strange that it wasn't taken. I have an acquaintance who sent his problem and it passed, but this one seems more interesting and original to me.
It may be very simple for experts.
It's a cool task, it's strange that it wasn't taken. I have an acquaintance who sent his problem and it passed, but this one seems more interesting and original to me.
Maybe it's too simple for experts.
C Thank you. About the simplicity, I remember one question asked for a strong team of Druse. I immediately answered it, because I encountered such tricky institutions.
Question.
WHY DO SOME ORGANIZATIONS HAVE A 48-MINUTE LUNCH BREAK. EXACTLY 48 MINUTES. WHY?
4/5 hours. For the convenience of some timing calculations. First thing that came to mind.
C Thank you. About simplicity, one question came to mind for the strong Druze team. I answered it right away because I've encountered such tricky institutions.
Question.
WHY DO SOME ORGANIZATIONS HAVE A 48-MINUTE LUNCH BREAK. EXACTLY 48 MINUTES. WHY?
It is also possible to start the working day 12 minutes earlier.
I think you guessed it or knew what the dodgy one-place organisations were doing it for.