Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 227

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I apologise to non-Russian forum members. Yes, if the Combinator had made me rank wolves and beavers, I wouldn't have answered either. The question and all the clues refer to those who live in Russia!

ZS. Marked it in the posts.

 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:

A fun quiz)):

Which way is the bus going in the picture: left or right? The kindergarten kids get it right almost instantly! Have you guessed it yet?

There are no doors, so it is to the left.

 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:
That's how some children's riddles are arranged. A certain 'pattern' of thinking is assumed there.

Julia was six years old, they wanted to send her to school, but she had to take a test - a test of her readiness to learn.
- Let's start with the easiest one, - said the psychologist and put wax fruits on the table from a vase. - An apple, a pear, an orange, an apricot. How can you call it all in one word?
Julia, silently, lowered her eyes.
- Let's go on. Here's a cucumber, a tomato, a radish, a potato, an onion. What do we call it in one word?
Julia bit her lip.
- Strawberries, raspberries, cherries... What are they all called? You don't know?
- I forgot," whispered the tester, holding back tears.
- I think it's too early for you to go to school," said the psychologist to Yulia's mother. - Wait a year, tutor the girl. She doesn't know the most basic things!
Her mother looked at Yulia's face with surprise:
- Julenka, don't you know what all this is called by one word?

- А! I remember! - the girl glowed. - Moulages!
From shtr://www.inpearls.ru/

 
Sergey Dzyublik:
Who is the manufacturer?
The task is about 40 years old.
 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:

A fun quiz)):

Which way is the bus going in the picture: left or right? The kindergarten kids get it right almost instantly! Have you guessed it yet?

The traffic is not left-handed?
 
 
Phone booths, mind you, with the Queen's monogram on them, are already being sold as rarities. The traffic on the Islanders is lopsided.
 
Veniamin Skrepkov:
Phone booths, mind you, with the Queen's monogram on them, are already being sold as rarities. The Islanders' traffic is lopsided.
Why is it lopsided? Left-hand traffic is correct.
 
Alexey Burnakov:
Right).
 

Yuriy Asaulenko:

Julia was six years old, they wanted to send her to school, but she had to be tested - tested on her readiness to learn.
- Let's start with the simplest one," said the psychologist and put wax fruits on the table from a vase. - An apple, a pear, an orange, an apricot. How can you call it all in one word?
Julia, silently, lowered her eyes.
- Let's go on. Here's a cucumber, a tomato, a radish, a potato, an onion. What do we call it in one word?
Julia bit her lip.
- Strawberries, raspberries, cherries... What are they all called? You don't know?
- I forgot," whispered the tester, holding back tears.
- I think it's too early for you to go to school," said the psychologist to Yulia's mother. - Wait a year, tutor the girl. She doesn't know the most basic things!
Her mother looked at Yulia's face with surprise:
- Yulenka, don't you know what all this is called by one word?

- А! I remember! - the girl glowed. - Fakes!

It captures the essence well.)
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