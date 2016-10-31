Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 227
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I apologise to non-Russian forum members. Yes, if the Combinator had made me rank wolves and beavers, I wouldn't have answered either. The question and all the clues refer to those who live in Russia!
ZS. Marked it in the posts.
A fun quiz)):
Which way is the bus going in the picture: left or right? The kindergarten kids get it right almost instantly! Have you guessed it yet?
There are no doors, so it is to the left.
That's how some children's riddles are arranged. A certain 'pattern' of thinking is assumed there.
Julia was six years old, they wanted to send her to school, but she had to take a test - a test of her readiness to learn.
- Let's start with the easiest one, - said the psychologist and put wax fruits on the table from a vase. - An apple, a pear, an orange, an apricot. How can you call it all in one word?
Julia, silently, lowered her eyes.
- Let's go on. Here's a cucumber, a tomato, a radish, a potato, an onion. What do we call it in one word?
Julia bit her lip.
- Strawberries, raspberries, cherries... What are they all called? You don't know?
- I forgot," whispered the tester, holding back tears.
- I think it's too early for you to go to school," said the psychologist to Yulia's mother. - Wait a year, tutor the girl. She doesn't know the most basic things!
Her mother looked at Yulia's face with surprise:
- Julenka, don't you know what all this is called by one word?
- А! I remember! - the girl glowed. - Moulages!
From shtr://www.inpearls.ru/
Who is the manufacturer?
A fun quiz)):
Which way is the bus going in the picture: left or right? The kindergarten kids get it right almost instantly! Have you guessed it yet?
Phone booths, mind you, with the Queen's monogram on them, are already being sold as rarities. The Islanders' traffic is lopsided.
Yuriy Asaulenko:
Julia was six years old, they wanted to send her to school, but she had to be tested - tested on her readiness to learn.
- Let's start with the simplest one," said the psychologist and put wax fruits on the table from a vase. - An apple, a pear, an orange, an apricot. How can you call it all in one word?
Julia, silently, lowered her eyes.
- Let's go on. Here's a cucumber, a tomato, a radish, a potato, an onion. What do we call it in one word?
Julia bit her lip.
- Strawberries, raspberries, cherries... What are they all called? You don't know?
- I forgot," whispered the tester, holding back tears.
- I think it's too early for you to go to school," said the psychologist to Yulia's mother. - Wait a year, tutor the girl. She doesn't know the most basic things!
Her mother looked at Yulia's face with surprise:
- Yulenka, don't you know what all this is called by one word?
- А! I remember! - the girl glowed. - Fakes!