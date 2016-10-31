Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 214
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you're lying again ;)
area of triangle ABC = (0.05*0.2) / 2
total: ((0.05*0.2) / 2) * 0.2 = 0.001 m^3
Original, but there seems to be a contradiction in opacity. And keeping a big cube tilted without any support is not so easy, you need two people.
Similar shit here too, especially with pouring water into the small one. Pouring water from the big one through the small one's edge is difficult without special devices.
In short, there is a shorter and simpler solution :)
The moderators claim that no one at the Mind Games has yet provided a solution shorter than 4 moves.
Well I have a solution: just swing the small inverted cube 5 times inside the big one, on the principle of the first step of the metadriver )
ZS: wait! it's not five, it's one.)
well and me only 5 times rocking the small inverted cube inside the big one, on the principle of the first step of the metadriver )
ZS: wait! it's not five times, it's once)
My brain is already broken. Trying to rebuild...
yes, lowering the small cube to the bottom of the large cube upside down casts 4.096 (, yeah
then five pours of a litre each)
MD has a good idea with the inclination of the cube. He just hasn't perfected it.
And there's no need for any repetition of actions. It's simpler than that.
you fucking mathematicians, you've killed so much time.
1. cube into a cube and cast until the right bottom edge of the small cube shows (see metadriver picture)
2. we pour all water into the small cube
3. put small cube on bottom of large cube with remaining water (return to upright position).
4. pour water into large cube until water level in it is equal to the level in small cube
Proof:
(0.2*0.16)/2*0.2=0.0032 м3
(0.0032/0.16)/0.16=0.125 м
0.125*0.2*0.2=0.005 м3
MD has a good idea with the inclination of the cube. He just hasn't perfected it.
OK, here you go: :)
We put an empty small cube into a large filled one. It will float there like a float, and strictly on the surface without sinking (because its weight is zero by the magical condition of the problem). Start tilting by holding edge A of the small cube with a finger. At the moment when the opposite side of the small cube (BD) touches the opposite edge of the large cube, stop tilting. It is exactly three litres (*). Restore vertical position of large cube, remove small cube, the task is done (8l-3l=5l).
(*) BD = 12 cm = sqrt(20cm^2 - 16cm^2)
DC = 15 cm, because AB/BD = AD/DC, which follows from the similarity of triangles ABD and ADC
V otl = (15cm * 20cm / 2) * 20cm = 3000 cm^3
MD: Он там будет плавать как поплавок, причём строго на поверхности без погружения (поскольку его вес по волшебному условию задачи равен нулю).
The makers of the cubes have magically messed up and made cubes out of the substance of different magnetars (a pea weighs in the region of 100 million tonnes). So, although their walls are very thin, they weigh seriously - well, not a billion tonnes, but, say, 5 kilos each.
You fucking mathematicians, you've wasted so much time.
Long and tedious.
Powerful hint: it's all done in one step. I'll post the solution by tonight if you can't figure it out yourself.
Interestingly, one forum member managed to measure 2 grams. I don't know if he got credit for that solution.
The makers of the cubes have magically messed up and made cubes out of the substance of different magnetars (a pea weighs in the region of 100 million tonnes). So, although their walls are very thin, they weigh seriously - well, not a billion tons, but, say, 5 kilos each.
Long and tedious.
Powerful hint: it's all done in one step. I'll post the solution by tonight if you can't figure it out for yourself.
No, I don't want to count and draw, much less think.)
But what's there to think about, the metadriver has already solved everything. The cube should be placed not on top but on the side so that the top edges of the cubes touch each other.
and then pour water over the cube until it pours over the edge and there will be 5 litres
ZS: metadriver proved that at this slope in the large cube will remain 5 litres,
the height of point A at the slope, as shown by the metadriver is 16 cm, it follows from the similarity of triangles CDB and that with the base on the floor and the top at point A
No, I don't want to count and draw, much less think)
But what's there to think about, the metadriver has already solved everything, only the cube is not on top but on the side, so that the top edges of the cubes touch each other.
and then pour water over the cube until it pours over the edge and there will be 5 litres
Yes, you can put the small cube on its side so that there won't be a drop inside :)