Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 223
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
1. Kf3 d6 2. Kd4(e5) d5 3. Kc6(e6) Fd7 4. Kd8 F:d8
Only one piece is eaten. Where is the second one as the second knight was eaten?
The king was standing at /there was a decision/.
Yep. Decision removed.
Only one piece is eaten. Where's the second one as eaten by the second knight?
(Philosophically, with dignity): Well... maybe it suddenly just disappeared too... I remember exactly when I was solving it - it was standing peacefully in place.
;)
Just kidding. I missed it. // Probably under the impression of the next problem. :) Then it's like this: / There was a solution.
(Philosophically, with dignity): Well... maybe it suddenly just disappeared too... I remember exactly when I was solving it - it was standing peacefully in place.
;)
Just kidding. I missed it. // Probably under the impression of the next task. :)/There was a decision.
Is it possible to cut a hexagon out of paper that cannot be cut into two quadrilaterals?
The weight is 4, the problem is here.
The player has taken up the knight d5. What move will he make?
The weight is 3, the task is here.
FAQ:
- Of course, the option with Black's mate doesn't roll. It is not interesting.
The logic of the problem suggests that there is a situation where there can only be one move.
Identify the colour of each piece.
Find the two previous moves (this is for later).
The weight is 3, the task is here.
Which piece stands on h4?
Weighting is 5, the task is here.
FAQ:
- The piece is calculated unambiguously, there are no other options.
-----------------------------------
P.S. When I solve it, I'll post another problem from the same series. They say it's even more interesting.
P.P.S. This is a retroanalysis problem. Don't think about the expediency of the players' moves. Just analyze and stupidly calculate the options.
It was with this task that I realised how much rich information can be extracted from position analysis.
The player has taken up the knight d5. What move will he make?
The weight is 3, the task is here.
FAQ:
- Of course, the option with Black's mate doesn't roll. It is not interesting.
The logic of the problem suggests that there is a situation where there can only be one move.
I'm not very good at chess (in terms of experience)
But tell me how this picture might form as a whole???
1. Black king is in check - the conclusion was white's move.
2. How did White move to have a move?
And here just a complete hitch, consider the options:
a) White had some piece on C7 and it moved aside to open check (but pawns don't move back, knight isn't present, White's move when Black has check - can't be) - nothing fits.
b) On D7 came an ace (but where from? If all is closed, and the only variant gives ( White's move when Black has check).
Either I'm tight or some nonsense (the first is more likely to be suspicious).
I'm not very good at chess (in terms of experience)
Hi!
I'm very experienced. And the absurdity of the position does not allow to think further.
Although I roughly understand the logic of the problem creator, but the internal protest...!