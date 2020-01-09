Is martin so bad? Or do you have to know how to cook it? - page 25
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do not be afraid, here all friends
There on the second picture by a red circle the most important parameter is allocated =).
P.S. But if strongly interested I will give you in details of idea and ToR, and from you source on custom optimization parameter (not Z-count, such already on my own).
I'm just hurt for the branch - everyone advertises himself, but no one threw the source code for MT5 into the branch ... I'm afraid I will end up translating this EA :
Foro for trading, automated trading systems & strategy tester
Is a Martin really that bad? Or I should know how to cook it?
newdigital, 2013.05.31 17:15
As for my post (attachment):
I posted the source code here back in January, with settings, etc..
Go ahead ... What's the problem? You're not advertising anything here, are you? the source code with the settings ... and everything will be fine ... You get banned for advertising here...
Maybe you're selling my bot :) :) then we'll compare ...
I still don't understand why I have to post ready-made code?
I spent 2 years to analyze TS and 2 months of 16 hours of work every day to write the code, because many nuances are extremely difficult to describe with an algorithm.
I also spent 7 years for studying "correct" MM and TS.
I can describe the logic partially, but I can't lay out my code in the nearest future, sorry.
Moreover, I have nothing to say right now - there are no real results yet.
Martin itself is brutal, when the lot starts to increase everything turns against you. You can't always get the picture of an astronomical takeoff without over-raising the risk). For the comfort of your own nervous system you can consider Martin as an element of money management.
No one is going to cite any evidence.
One side (supporters) can't, for lack of having any. Yes, beautiful stats are appearing, there are even PAMMs with a few multiples, but they fit quite nicely into the overall scheme on TV.
The other side doesn't want to, for you are part of the diet.
If you don't want to see the inferiority of the system, well ok ) the problem is yours, take it further as rubbish.
Yes there are plenty on youtube, if you are too lazy to read books or dig into stats
Here's an example:
What is the optimal MM in your opinion (if I may introduce the principle briefly)?
MM is worthless....whatever....whatever if the TS is not working.
.... you need to look in the direction of the square root of the balance multiplied by the coefficient. The coefficient should be chosen depending on your TS and risk preferences.
If you have a deposit of 10000$ then for example lot 0.31, if 100000$ then lot=1, This is all approx.
Of course you can not use the root if you want to become a millionaire, but not for long))
MM is worthless....whatever....whatever if the TS is not working.
.... you need to look in the direction of the square root of the balance multiplied by the coefficient. The coefficient should be chosen depending on your TS and risk preferences.
If you have a deposit of 10000$ then for example lot 0.31, if 100000$ then lot=1, This is all approximately.
Of course you can not use the root if you want to become a millionaire, but not for long))