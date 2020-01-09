Is martin so bad? Or do you have to know how to cook it? - page 24
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I wasn't talking about the advice itself, I was talking about the meaning of the advice - "don't let it slip, but close as soon as you get into a negative position".
Well, people get banned for advertising ... people here don't advertise their signals and their products in the market not because they don't want to ... you know...
I mean that if the comrade would put some initial version of his bot source here (the version that can be shown to the public - the public version), then the conversation would be more substantive ... But it turns out that he's doing pure commerce, and we all PR him in a good sense, without getting anything for it. It's like that cartoon - "I have a package for your boy, but I'm not giving it to you" ... although that's my personal opinion I apologize ... if the public wants it, why not? :) Although, he has everything for Metatrader 4, and here MT5 forum ...
I just wanted to demonstrate that you don't have to stand like a Reindeer with a Martini in one direction - then of course you will meet your Uncle Kolya, and very quickly.
It is only necessary to determine the points of probable reversal of price movement, where Martingale can and should be used, and with BIG corrections.
In short, the usual idle chatter, no one has bothered to provide any sane proof of the advantages and disadvantages of Martingale. For me, this topic is still open.
No one is going to cite any evidence.
One side (supporters) can't, for want of a reason. Yes, beautiful stats appear, there are even PAMMs with severalfold increase, but they fit quite well into the general scheme on TV.
The other side doesn't want to, for you are part of the diet.
If you don't want to see the inferiority of the system, well ok ) the problem is yours, take it all further as rubbish.
Most traders are aiming to gain 10-100 time deposit, it's easier and faster to do it using martingale, but with a caveat, if you can calculate your TS for 1,000-2,000 pips no-turn movements (I mean for example EURUSD).
In this case the TS should earn both in a trend and in a sideways movement.
Backtest martin:
Here comes the backtest real =)
The system is as simple as 3 cents. 4 parameters only - entries, exits and MM (that's why I do not publish the history of deals, so as not to expose the enemy =) ).
Backtest martin:
Here comes the backtest real =)
The system is as simple as 3 cents. 4 parameters in total - entries, exits and MM (that's why I don't post the history of deals, so my enemies would not know =) ).
The system is as simple as 3 cents. 4 parameters in total - entries, exits and MM (that's why I don't post the history of my deals, so as not to make them public =) ).