Is martin so bad? Or do you have to know how to cook it? - page 18
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Accidentally stumbled across a video on Youtube http://youtu.be/5MqlcMLfxiY
The result is impressive....
....It's worth reflecting on the fact that he (Martin) really needs to be approached from several sides.... and more than once.)
I'll draw anything I want on history.
I'll draw anything on history with anything.
TheEpert don't be unsubstantiated "Draw" anything....
I can talk about maths for a long time, but I haven't done so for a long time.
....What do you mean by "Draw"? .....Without history there is no present.... and therefore no future...
Accidentally stumbled across a video on Youtube http://youtu.be/5MqlcMLfxiY
The result is impressive....
....It's worth reflecting on the fact that he (Martin) really needs to be approached from several sides.... and more than once.)
"Accidentally?" It's your bot and the youtube video.
Whoopsy-daisy :)
Yeah. I'm not hiding it.
Yes. I'm not hiding it.
Yes. I'm not hiding it.