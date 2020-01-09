Is martin so bad? Or do you have to know how to cook it? - page 18

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Accidentally stumbled across a video on Youtube http://youtu.be/5MqlcMLfxiY

The result is impressive....

....It's worth reflecting on the fact that he (Martin) really needs to be approached from several sides.... and more than once.)

ModifyBot++
ModifyBot++
  • youtu.be
Алгоритмический торговый робот, основанный на нечеткой логике и реверсе позиций.
 
iModify:
I'll draw anything on a story with anything.
 
TheXpert:
I'll draw anything I want on history.
....What do you mean by "Draw"? .....Without history there is no present.... and therefore no future...
 
TheXpert:
I'll draw anything on history with anything.

TheEpert don't be unsubstantiated "Draw" anything....

I can talk about maths for a long time, but I haven't done so for a long time.

 
iModify:
....What do you mean by "Draw"? .....Without history there is no present.... and therefore no future...
Why all the pathos? You make money on martin - good luck. Lots of luck ))))
 
.... what makes you think I make money from Martin? .... I have a very negative opinion of him.... exactly as he is being discussed.
 
iModify:

Accidentally stumbled across a video on Youtube http://youtu.be/5MqlcMLfxiY

The result is impressive....

....It's worth reflecting on the fact that he (Martin) really needs to be approached from several sides.... and more than once.)

"Accidentally?" It's your bot and the youtube video.

 
TheXpert:
Whoopsy-daisy :)

Yeah. I'm not hiding it.

 
iModify:

Yes. I'm not hiding it.

....a still haven't heard from Zee Expert what he can draw.
 
iModify:

Yes. I'm not hiding it.

After being denounced, what's there to hide? )) Tried to hide it before when you wrote that you "stumbled across the video by accident". ))
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