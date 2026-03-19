Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 899
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Or just iHighest() - the latest builds already have it.
In accounts like Netting, a position and a trade are different concepts. You have now shown the selection of a position.
How do youselect the trade included in that position?
And howto select the trade included in this position
Thank you, there are several deals, so I decided to use HistoryDealGetTicket().
I commented out everything, can you please tell me where I am going wrong. Where am I wrong?
Thank you, there are several deals, so I decided to use HistoryDealGetTicket().
I commented out everything, can you please tell me where I am going wrong. Where am I wrong?
I was very wrong. I gave a wrong reference in a hurry. I was thinking about one thing and chose the wrong one.
Here's the right link.
I was very wrong. I gave the wrong link in a hurry. I was thinking of one thing and I picked the wrong one.
Here's the right link.
Thank you. (chuckles)
How to draw a line on an indicator, e.g. iAO,iDem, by 2 points and get the line value at point X ?
Each indicator is drawn either in the main window or in a sub-window. So step 1: find out the sub-window number in which the indicator is drawn. Look in the direction ofOperations with charts.
Step 2: when there is a subwindow number, it is easy to draw a line. SeeOBJ_TREND help, and"TrendCreate" function parameters
Or just iHighest() - the latest builds already have it.
Oh, I see they've finally added these new-old functions to the help too.
No doubt, the EA attached to si modifies vtbr. Places T/P positions on the quotes of its instrument "si".
If I attach an EA to vtbr, it does not modify si, it works only on its instrument
Any explanation for this?
There is no modification in the code except this one: