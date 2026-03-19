Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 446

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Who can explain why the test results are so different for an EA with the same settings, in terminals from different brokers (FXOpen, Weltrade, Alfa-Forex). Swap has no effect as it does not create drawdowns. The quotes for thirteen years are the same from gelium, the dates are the same. Spread is the same. Repeated tests are the same. What is the problem?

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неAni:

Who can explain why the test results are so different for an EA with the same settings, in terminals from different brokers (FXOpen, Weltrade, Alfa-Forex). Swap has no effect as it does not create drawdowns. The quotes for thirteen years are the same from gelium, the dates are the same. Spread is the same. Repeated tests are the same. What is the problem?

Is the EA algorithm working inside the candle or by the candle's close?
 

The code does not look at closing and opening candlesticks.

And brokers MODE_STOPLEVEL does not affect the algorithm either

 
неAni:

The code for closing and opening candles does not look.

...

Maybe that's the problem? Every trade server may have a different quote stream. If your stake analyses ticks rather than candlesticks, there may be very big variations in testing.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
I am writing comments in English on purpose - I am developing my knowledge of the language, so there will be no comments in Russian. Sorry.

And this, as I understand it, is another member of the community developing a knowledge of a language other than the one commonly used in the Russian-speaking multinational part of the site. But only instead of comments, on blog posts I decided to practise it:


So, there are happy people out there who are interested in exchange and OTC trading topics and programming in MQL5/MQL4. They seem so obscenely simple and understandable that it's probably better to complicate them at least with phrases in a not all understandable language in a Russian multinational part of the site. What the hell. Of course, where else but here to develop an unfamiliar or unfamiliar language.

 
Karputov Vladimir:
Could this be the problem? Every trade server may have a different quote stream. If your stake is analysing ticks rather than candles, there may be a lot of variation in testing.
What about the servers if I've been putting in quotes myself for 13 years and the internet was disconnected?
[Deleted]   
 if ((iRSI(NULL,0,14,PRICE_HIGH,i) < (iRSI(NULL,0,21,High[iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,21,i)],i) - iRSI(NULL,0,21,High[iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,14,i)],i)*2))){
            CrossDown[i] = Low[i] + Range*0.5;

What's wrong with that?

 
неAni:
What do servers have to do with it if I've been inserting quotes myself for 13 years and the internet was disconnected?
If the quotes are the same, what is the point of testing on different trade servers? And what testing settings have you set (the answer "the same" is not good)?
 
azfaraon:

What is wrong here?

You put in one extra curly brace or you forgot one curly brace. This is correct:

   if((iRSI(NULL,0,14,PRICE_HIGH,i)<(iRSI(NULL,0,21,High[iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,21,i)],i)-iRSI(NULL,0,21,High[iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,14,i)],i)*2)))
      CrossDown[i]=Low[i]+Range*0.5;
[Deleted]  
Karputov Vladimir:

You put in one extra curly brace or you forgot one curly brace. This is correct:

Thanks a lot...I was asking about logic...How do you understand what I put in the line? It doesn't give me the result I wanted ((...I was told High[] may not be put in places ( APPLIED_PRICE Price ).
then how do you show the maximal point of the rsi in a certain range?

As you can see I am trying to compare two maxima in different ranges
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