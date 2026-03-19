Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 446
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Who can explain why the test results are so different for an EA with the same settings, in terminals from different brokers (FXOpen, Weltrade, Alfa-Forex). Swap has no effect as it does not create drawdowns. The quotes for thirteen years are the same from gelium, the dates are the same. Spread is the same. Repeated tests are the same. What is the problem?
Who can explain why the test results are so different for an EA with the same settings, in terminals from different brokers (FXOpen, Weltrade, Alfa-Forex). Swap has no effect as it does not create drawdowns. The quotes for thirteen years are the same from gelium, the dates are the same. Spread is the same. Repeated tests are the same. What is the problem?
The code does not look at closing and opening candlesticks.
And brokers MODE_STOPLEVEL does not affect the algorithm either
The code for closing and opening candles does not look.
...
I am writing comments in English on purpose - I am developing my knowledge of the language, so there will be no comments in Russian. Sorry.
And this, as I understand it, is another member of the community developing a knowledge of a language other than the one commonly used in the Russian-speaking multinational part of the site. But only instead of comments, on blog posts I decided to practise it:
So, there are happy people out there who are interested in exchange and OTC trading topics and programming in MQL5/MQL4. They seem so obscenely simple and understandable that it's probably better to complicate them at least with phrases in a not all understandable language in a Russian multinational part of the site. What the hell. Of course, where else but here to develop an unfamiliar or unfamiliar language.
Could this be the problem? Every trade server may have a different quote stream. If your stake is analysing ticks rather than candles, there may be a lot of variation in testing.
What's wrong with that?
What do servers have to do with it if I've been inserting quotes myself for 13 years and the internet was disconnected?
What is wrong here?
You put in one extra curly brace or you forgot one curly brace. This is correct:
You put in one extra curly brace or you forgot one curly brace. This is correct: