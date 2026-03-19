Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 871
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When running in the tester, the current price = 4843. the owls put a seizure limit on the price of 10.
How is this possible, how can this be avoided?
When running in the tester, the current price = 4843. the owls put a seizure limit on the price of 10.
How is this possible, how to avoid it?
Issue the correct price to set the pending order.
Issue the correct price to set the pending order.
Once this selimit becomes a position, further limit order setting goes smoothly.What is the wrong price?
Once this selimit becomes a position, further limit order setting goes smoothly.What is the wrong price?
m_symbol.Bid() - this explicitly contains either rubbish or old price.
We should refresh the price first:
and then we should issue a trade order to place a pending order.
m_symbol.Bid() - this clearly contains either rubbish or the old price.
The price should be updated first:
and then issue a trade order to place a pending order.
There is
before sending an order
There is
before sending the order
Before sending the order, print out the price you are sending.
Print the price you are transmitting before sending the order.
m_symbol.Bid()4828.0
m_symbol.Bid()4828.0
OK, on the other hand: check the logs in the Log tab - you should definitely see there that you have sent a Sell limit order at price 10.
Ok, let's look at the other side: check the logs in the "Log" tab to see that you have sent a Sell limit order at price 10.
CTrade::OrderSend: modify #3 at 10.00000 (sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000) [done]
CTrade::OrderSend: modify #3 at 10.00000 (sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000) [done]
Check in terminal ticks for date in 00-00