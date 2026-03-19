Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 786
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Please fix the code, if you don't mind.
I wrote code for scrolling open charts, but I got stuck with synchronization, I can't synchronize by time of first visible bars, it doesn't take into account missed bars - it scrolls by all of them, not taking into account time
Please fix the code, if you don't mind.
I wrote code for scrolling through open charts, but I got stuck with synchronization, I cannot synchronize by time of first visible bars, it does not take into account missed bars - it scrolls through all of them, not considering time
What should I do? It would probably be easier to write from scratch than to fix it.
What should I do? It would probably be easier to write from scratch than to edit.
Maybe from scratch, but it would have to be time-synchronised somehow
Maybe from scratch, if only there was a time synchronisation
The video is very straightforward. It should be easy to solve. When I'm free, I'll post my version.
The video makes it all very clear. The solution should be succinct. When I'm free, I'll post my version.
Except I didn't stress that scrolling works from any chart, not just the main one.
Thank you!
Except I didn't stress that scrolling works from any chart, not just the main one.
Thanks for the full and comprehensive code, I'll try it out and report back later!
The result is on the video, but without sound. Your code was used, and mine, but without time synchronisation, posted in the last post as an indicator
How to sync it so that if the bar doesn't fall in the time window, i.e. non-trading time, then skip it and use the last trading one.
The main task of the code is to scroll well from the window with the greatest number of bars, that is, forex pairs, it now scrolls well from the window with the least number of bars on those windows, the time periods falling into non-trading time of the pair - this is correct and should be logically.
Please: Please modify it so that it would be possible to smoothly rotate the forex pairs from one window.
Thank you!
The result is on the video, but without sound. Your code was used, and mine, but without time synchronisation, posted in the last post as an indicator
How to synchronise it so that if the bar doesn't fall in the time window, i.e. non-trading time, then skip it and use the last trading one.
The main task of the code is to scroll well from the window with the greatest number of bars, that is, forex pairs, it now scrolls well from the window with the least number of bars on those windows, the time periods falling into non-trading time of the pair - this is correct and should be logically.
Please: Please modify it so that it would be possible to smoothly rotate the forex pairs from one window.
Thank you!
I have understood the problem. I have to think about it to solve it nicely.
In any case, these two functions are basic.
You have to play around with them to achieve a solution.