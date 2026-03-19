Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 780
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for(bars=start; bars<rates_total; bars++)
Colleagues, please help me
I do not understand what's wrong with the loop, data from the Handle does not go into the array psa1
In OnInit() do the following:
after that, change your loop accordingly:
for(bars=start; bars<rates_total; bars++)
Considering that now the rightmost bar of your indicator has index "0".
How do I terminate a script by pressing any or a specific key?
Vladimir, thank you, is there nothing you can do without changing the indexing?
If you don't want to do anything, then start testing with debugging on historical data. Step by step. See the data from WHERE the bar is copied to.
Colleagues, please help me
I do not understand what's wrong with the loop, data from the Handle does not go into the array psa1
Vladimir, thanks, but you can't do anything without changing the indexing?
First of all you need to make the code human-readable(Styler - Work with Source Code - Program Development - MetaEditor)
you MUST also check - but what was returned by CopyBuffer function? Refer to theCopyBuffer:
Returned value
Further we set breakpoints and run debugging on historical data
and control some variables:
df
Help translate to an A
Help translate to an A
Read the indicator buffer and in the resulting array look for zz
Help translate to an A
Thank you all!
Another question: I've looked through the forum and kodobase and I can't find any application for "Trend.mqh", it seems to be all there. If there is a link to the application, please send it here or give me an example by code.
I have found many EAs using Rsi, Ma, Adh and other EAs, but none of them has used SB. Is it so bad, or I have not found the codes, who uses it?
What I need: There is a code, in it I get MA from several timeframes
Not to create several dozen handles in mql5 in OnInit, hopefully SB will solve my problem.
Thank you all!
Another question: I've looked through the forum and kodobase and I can't find any application for "Trend.mqh", it seems that everything is there. If there is a link to the application, please send it here or give me an example by code.
I have found many EAs using Rsi, Ma, Adh and other EAs, but none of them has used SB. Is it so bad, or I have not found the codes, who uses it?
What I need: There is a code, in it I get MA from several timeframes
Not to create several dozens of handles in mql5 in OnInit, I hope SB will solve my problem.
I have to create all of the handles or objects of "Trend.mqh::CiMA" class.