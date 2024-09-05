Global initialization failed Error
Thank you for your response.
The EA is not a market purchase EA. I own the code and source files for the EA. I recompiled the code and uploaded it once again to the FTMO mt5 terminal, but it still gives the same error.
Thank you for your response.
The EA is not a market purchase EA. I own the code and source files for the EA. I recompiled the code and uploaded it once again to the FTMO mt5 terminal, but it still gives the same error.
Contact the author then for help and advice, if this isn't your EA.
Why do you ask the same thing twice? Did you see my answer?
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What does "failed with Code 0" mean ? (Global initialization failed)
Stanislav Korotky, 2024.09.03 20:14
Please, show logs for both terminals where their builds are specified. As you may know, MQ builds terminals for processors with different instruction sets, and ex5-files can also be compiled for different instruction sets (X64 regular, AVX, AVX2, AVX512). Hence not only the same terminal exe-file can be compatible with one PC and incompatible with another, ex5-program can also run on one instance and fail to run on another.
When installed via installator, MQ detects your processor and installs proper version of the terminal. If ex5-files are distributed freely, you should make sure (ask the author) to compile them for your processor, or always use X64 regular settings - they are universal.
Thank you for your response.
The EA is not a market purchase EA. I own the code and source files for the EA. I recompiled the code and uploaded it once again to the FTMO mt5 terminal, but it still gives the same error.
You need to debug and fix your code.
Something on this broker is leading to an error on a global initialization (global or static variable).
Updated the code to work without those files.
The EA runs with no issues now.
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Hello,
I have an EA that returns this error when placed on FTMO mt5 terminal. The error does not pop up when placed on the standard mt5 terminal.
If anyone know what might cause this error, so I can review the code and fix it, that would be much appreciated.
Regards.