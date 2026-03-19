Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 719
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https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/series/copyticks
Thank you. I probably didn't ask the question correctly.
Is there an approach in one EA to get new tick events for all instruments?
Preferably without crutches...
Thank you. Perhaps, I have not asked this question correctly.
Is there an approach to receive events of new ticks for all symbols in one Expert Advisor?
Preferably without crutches...
OnTimer with new tick check - no problem.
Does anyone use Metatrader5 on FORTS?
How do you test your systems?
Futures stacks are outrageously crooked, even for 2016 (BCS broker).
Downloading third party history is impossible.
Using short 3-month periods of the futures themselves is not serious.
The only option is to use other software for development and testing and execute in Metatrader5 ?The great potential of MT5 is completely outweighed by the crooked history (for FORTS) and the inability to download another one?
Good afternoon. Trying to do a task. I am trying to print the values: Hour and time of opening of M1 bars, which are in a particular hour on H1. But, I got stuck at the next part. The Print() form is like this: "Bar number Hour on H1,Hour on M1,Minute on M1. That is, if the current hour on H1 is 11, Print should print messages from each minute that is included to 11 hours: 11:01,11:02,11:03,11:04,11:05,11:06.
I would be grateful if someone could tell me where to dig next.
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
ArraySetAsSeries(TimeM1,true);
ArraySetAsSeries(Time,true);
double Histori;
int t,k;
datetime Time,TimeM1;
if(CopyTime(Symbol(),TimeFrame,0,Histori,Time)==-1 || CopyTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_M1,0,Histori*60,TimeM1)==-1 )
Print("Error CopyLow #",GetLastError());
else Print("Скопировано истории - баров времени ", CopyTime(Symbol(),TimeFrame,0,Histori,Time)," +M1 ",CopyTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_M1,0,Histori*60,TimeM1));
ResetLastError();
for(t=0; t<Histori; t++)
for(k=0; k<Histori*60; k++)
{
MqlDateTime Time_Str;
MqlDateTime TimeM1_Str;
TimeToStruct(Time[t],Time_Str);
TimeToStruct(TimeM1[k],TimeM1_Str);
if (TimeM1_Str.hour==Time_Str.hour&&TimeM1_Str.day==Time_Str.day)
{
for(i=1; i<Histori; i++)
Print (" Время М1 ",TimeM1_Str.hour,":",TimeM1_Str.min," Время на H1 ",Time_Str.hour);
}
}
return(rates_total);
}
OnTimer with new tick check - no problem.
With this approach, won't there be missed ticks on a large number of tools?
A tick has no identifier (number), how to check it?
Date and time are not suitable, because there may be many ticks at a particular time.
Yes, I'm interested in using MQL5 with "stock" execution, not "kitchen" execution.
Does anyone use Metatrader5 on FORTS?
How do you test your systems?
Futures stacks are outrageously crooked, even for 2016 (BCS broker).
Downloading third party history is impossible.
Using short 3-month periods of the futures themselves is not serious.
The only option is to use other software for development and testing, and execute in Metatrader5 ?The huge potential of MT5 is completely overridden by the crooked history (for FORTS) and the inability to load another?
The history on FORTS (Otkrytie) completely sucks, there are omissions and artificially created areas.
So far nothing can be done or write your own tester or use MT5.
In 2016 or earlier they promised the possibility to import their history, we are waiting...
You're overdoing it about potential) There is too much missing and developers do not support trader community.
To most queries, the standard answer is "we've been on the market for 20 years, we know you don't need it".
Good luck!
With this approach, won't there be missed ticks on a large number of instruments?
A tick does not have an identifier (number), how can it be checked?
Date and time is not suitable, because there may be many ticks at a particular point in time.
Yes, I'm interested in using MQL5 with "stock" execution, not "kitchen" execution.