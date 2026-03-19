Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 565

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Anton Zverev:
Thank you! And not to get bogged down with "Thank you" statements, where can I thank you?
In the Marketplace, buy something from the author of good advice;)
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Vasiliy Sokolov:
In Market buy something from the author of good advice ;)

I will, but I won't promise ;)


The trades on the screenshot are outside the spread. How can it be?

 

Good afternoon!

Can you tell me if there are any pitfalls with the

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,100);

Number - 100 is taken for example. It doesn't want to not draw the first 100 values of the indicator (it draws anyway))

 

Anton Zverev:

The trades in the screenshot are outside the spread. How can this be?

On FORTS it can.
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Yuriy Asaulenko:
On the FORTS, it could.
In theory, it probably can. But it happens all the time since I joined Just2Trade's demo. Does it happen often on the real?
 
Vasiliy Sokolov:
In Market buy something from the author of good advice ;)
I'd rather make a separate thread inTechnical Indicators and Forex Market Analysis, where templates for charts will be stacked and downloaded. As always with design and with a video about the templates.
 
Anton Zverev:
In theory, it probably could. But it happens all the time since I joined Just2Trade's demo. Does it happen often on the real account?
Quite often. It happens when you buy a large volume of futures, but the equilibrium is instantly restored. for many reasons. The trades you see in MT are not complete and difficult to interpret. You can get the full information from an exchange terminal, say Quick.
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Yuriy Asaulenko:
Quite often. It happens when a large volume of futures is bought, but the equilibrium is instantly restored. for many reasons. The trades you see in MT are not complete and difficult to interpret. You can get the full one in an exchange terminal, say Quick.
I will look through CopyTicks. Thank you! But in general, it's strange that short-term bids and asks are not visible in the stack.
 
Anton Zverev:
I'll look through CopyTicks. Thank you! But in general it's strange that short-term bids and offers are not visible in the stack.
~60% of trades are made inside the bid/ask and do not affect them in any way
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Can you tell me how to set a local minimum/maximum price in the code?
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