Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 565
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Thank you! And not to get bogged down with "Thank you" statements, where can I thank you?
In Market buy something from the author of good advice ;)
I will, but I won't promise ;)
The trades on the screenshot are outside the spread. How can it be?
Good afternoon!
Can you tell me if there are any pitfalls with the
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,100);
Number - 100 is taken for example. It doesn't want to not draw the first 100 values of the indicator (it draws anyway))
Anton Zverev:
The trades in the screenshot are outside the spread. How can this be?
On the FORTS, it could.
In Market buy something from the author of good advice ;)
In theory, it probably could. But it happens all the time since I joined Just2Trade's demo. Does it happen often on the real account?
Quite often. It happens when a large volume of futures is bought, but the equilibrium is instantly restored. for many reasons. The trades you see in MT are not complete and difficult to interpret. You can get the full one in an exchange terminal, say Quick.
I'll look through CopyTicks. Thank you! But in general it's strange that short-term bids and offers are not visible in the stack.