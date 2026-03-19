Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 558
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Hello, everyone,
How do I get the digits that make up a number? (number 36, digits 3 and 6)
You must first convert the number to a string and then go through the string one by one and extract the characters:
Greetings to all present,
Newbie question - I want to order a program - robot for trading on cryptocurrency exchange. So far I'm focusing on Fibonacci levels (or candlestick analysis), but I haven't chosen the final strategy. The program should place two or three buy or sell orders for two or three currencies depending on previous day's close and price behavior this day. After the execution of a buy order it places a sell order and vice versa, etc. All actions are explained in the program, optimal variants are suggested, the program is running on the computer 24 hours a day, taking into account possible connection failures. So far in this approximation.
What is of interest - the possible price and timing. Maybe your expert advice.
Best regards
Hello, everyone,
How do I get the digits that make up a number? (number 36, digits 3 and 6)
I've written a script. Can you figure it out?
What build? Insert a picture, please, the optimization settings.
To answer your question, started repeating yesterday's situation with two metatester processes, but everything normalised on its own... i.e. I may have run two testers)
And now, after rebooting, the tester runs normally and loads the computer within reason. Build 1297 with hedging.
THANKS FOR THE FEEDBACK !
!!! However, this randomness has become a pattern...
There are already three metatasters in memory and two of them load the memory up to 100%, the third apparently not enough space)
I hope to get here a picture in the zipfile, if shto add, then let me know ?
To answer your question, started repeating yesterday's situation with two metatester processes, but everything normalised on its own... i.e. I may have run two testers)
And now, after rebooting, the tester runs normally and loads the computer within reason. Build 1297 with hedging.
THANKS FOR THE FEEDBACK !
!!! However, this randomness has become a pattern...
There are already three metatasters in memory and two of them are loading memory up to 100%, the third apparently not enough space)
Hopefully the zipfile picture will get here, if shto add, will let me know ?
Unfortunately I can not check on such an ancient operating system, as you have (my system settings are the first three lines of the tab "Log" after a restart of the terminal ":
), but I think kernel loading is fine, only in my operating system I don't see metatester.exe, but test agents:
and here's the loading by cores (I have four cores):
Unfortunately I can't check on an ancient operating system like yours (my system settings are the first three lines from the "Log" tab after restarting the terminal":
), but I think kernel loading is normal, only in my operating system I don't see metatester.exe, but test agents:
and here's the loading by cores (I have four cores):
Hello, I have written a script to set stops on an open order. I have written a script that sets stops on the open order and pending orders are placed based on the open order. Everything works, but on the next pair on the open order stops are placed, but pending orders do not open.
Karputov Vladimir:
Good afternoon. I have written a script to set stops on the open order and pending orders are placed based on the open order. Everything works, but for the next pair on the open order stops are placed, but pending orders do not open.
You should go here.
Artyom Trishkin:
You need to come here.
You need to go here. I figured it out on my own. Thanks for not being pushy.
Here are the wonders of testing an EA program in MT5 (see picture-file)...Can there be positive eqivity with a negative balance ? and when is the balance negative ? Before turning to Trading Nation changed my mind a lot and never got around to it yet... I think it's time to get some sleep)
If anyone interested in the open code and set let me know ? - I will certainly post it. I have started to master MT5 with hedging and now, - miracles, though)