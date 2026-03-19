Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1089

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Alexey Viktorov:

Something I don't see in that line.


Thanks for the direction! All sorted! We made it too difficult... Monday evening :)
 
Can you tell me how to make new charts open with a period of 1M instead of 1H?
 
pivomoe:
Can you tell me how to make new charts open with a period of 1M instead of 1H ?

Set the colour scheme, the type of display (candlesticks or bars) of the chart, set the M1 timeframe and then right click on the chart: Templates -> Save Template...


and save the template under the name "default.tpl".

 
Volodya, could you tell me if there is a library of trading signal modules for MQL5 Wizard anywhere, apart from the standard one with MT5 terminal?
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Set the colour scheme, the type of display (candlesticks or bars) of the chart, set the M1 timeframe and then right click on the chart: Templates -> Save Template...


and save the template under the name "default.tpl".

Thank you.

 
Andy:
Volodya, can you tell me if there is a library of trading signal modules for MQL5 Wizard anywhere, except for the standard one with MT5 terminal?

The website is searchable. An example of a search for the phrase "trading signals module" on KodoBase.

Also, many have their own developments lying in MetaEditor's "stash".
 
MrBrooklin:

I put the same Expert Advisor for the same testing period. The only thing is that I failed to set the initial deposit of 300000, as I have the largest size of 100000 and the leverage is limited to 1:40. I have started it and this is what I have got.

I have got the following picture in the tester


What may it be due to?

Regards, Vladimir.

Have you already solved the problem with PSB testing? If you haven't, please read this thread:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/227504

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/227504/page10#comment_6887258

They have rollovers.

ПСБ-Форекс предложил трейдерам MetaTrader 5
ПСБ-Форекс предложил трейдерам MetaTrader 5
  • 2018.03.23
  • www.mql5.com
Услуги лицензированного банковского форекс-дилера стали доступны для розничных клиентов. ООО «ПСБ-Форекс» – дочерняя компания ПАО «Промсвязьбанк»...
 
Vladimir M.:

Have you sorted out the PSB testing? If not, read the thread :

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/227504

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/227504/page10#comment_6887258

They have rollovers.

Again, thanks for your help!

Yes, I have sorted out the testing on the rouble account. I know about rollovers at Forex IBP, but it does not bother me at all, because the robot works within the day and does not leave open positions for carrying over to the next day.

I will read the thread for sure.

Regards, Vladimir.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

The website is searchable. An example of a search for the phrase "trading signals module" on KodoBase.

Also many have their own developments that lie "in the back of the MetaEditor".

In Kodobase almost all modules are old and do not fit the new Wizard...

 
Andy:

In kodobase, almost all modules are old and don't fit the new Master...

So you need to update if there are requests.

I recently checked mySignalMAAboveBelow modules - they were working. The newSignalCrossiMA module is working.

SignalCCI BuyOrSell andSignalCandelsHighOpen need to be checked.

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