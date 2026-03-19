Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 561

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Karputov Vladimir:

To update the terminal, connect to the MetaQuotes-Demo trading server.


What have I done wrong?
Files:
urgaoy3ddm_4oj032mgm.jpg  249 kb
 
savinkins:
What did I do wrong?

I can't see your picture. Please put it in your message.

Forum: How to insert a picture

 
Karputov Vladimir:
I can't see your picture. Please paste it into the message.
Dear moderator, I apologise if I am doing something wrong or slow. Please help, it's important for me to figure it out. Attached another file. How else can it be pasted into the post?
Files:
3c5jyj7s7g_d9doaeee4.jpg  249 kb
 
savinkins:
Dear moderator, I apologise if I'm doing something wrong or slow. Please help, it's important for me to figure it out. Attached another file. How else can it be inserted into the post?

Forum: how to insert a picture.

 
Karputov Vladimir:

Forum: How to insert a picture.

 
savinkins:
Aha. I see. There are simply no stock instruments in the 'Market Watch' window. That's why it's "Waiting for update". Has the new build been downloaded?
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Yep. I see. There are simply no stock instruments in the Market Watch window. Hence "Waiting for update".
Why is the network list empty at the bottom?
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Yep. I see. There are simply no stock instruments in the Market Watch window. That's why it's "Waiting for update". Is it downloading the new build?
No. No, it's not. It's the old 1241.
 
savinkins:
No. It didn't. The build is old 1241.
Try restarting the terminal.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Yep. I see. There are simply no stock instruments in the Market Watch window. That's why it's "Waiting for update". Is it downloading the new build?
Yeah, it's up. It'll probably work. Thank you very much, Moderator. ))))
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