Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 561
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To update the terminal, connect to the MetaQuotes-Demo trading server.
What did I do wrong?
I can't see your picture. Please put it in your message.
Forum: How to insert a picture
I can't see your picture. Please paste it into the message.
Dear moderator, I apologise if I'm doing something wrong or slow. Please help, it's important for me to figure it out. Attached another file. How else can it be inserted into the post?
Forum: how to insert a picture.
Forum: How to insert a picture.
Yep. I see. There are simply no stock instruments in the Market Watch window. Hence "Waiting for update".
Yep. I see. There are simply no stock instruments in the Market Watch window. That's why it's "Waiting for update". Is it downloading the new build?
No. It didn't. The build is old 1241.
Yep. I see. There are simply no stock instruments in the Market Watch window. That's why it's "Waiting for update". Is it downloading the new build?