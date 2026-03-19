Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 560

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[Deleted]  
Can you tell me what to write in the code so that orders don't open on every tick?
  
int OnInit()
  {
   double LotSize(string symbol,datetime tbar)
     {
      double size;
      string BQ,currency=AccountCurrency();
      switch(MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_PROFITCALCMODE))
        {
         case 0:
           {
            int sbar=iBarShift(symbol,0,tbar);
            size=MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_LOTSIZE);
            if(StringSubstr(symbol,3,3)=="USD") break;
            if(StringSubstr(symbol,0,3)=="USD") size=size/iClose(symbol,0,sbar);
            else
              {
               BQ=StringSubstr(symbol,0,3)+"USD";
               if(iClose(BQ,0,0)==0) BQ="USD"+StringSubstr(symbol,0,3);
               if(iClose(BQ,0,0)==0) break;
               int BQbar=iBarShift(BQ,0,tbar);
               if(StringSubstr(BQ,0,3)=="USD") size=size/iClose(BQ,0,BQbar)/iClose(symbol,0,sbar);
               else size=size*iClose(BQ,0,BQbar)/iClose(symbol,0,sbar);
              }
           }
         break;
         case 1: size=MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_LOTSIZE); break;
         case 2: size=MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_TICKVALUE)/MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_TICKSIZE);
        }
      if(currency!="USD")
        {
         BQ=currency+"USD";
         if(iClose(BQ,0,0)==0)
           {
            BQ="USD"+currency;
            size*=iClose(BQ,0,iBarShift(BQ,0,tbar));
           }
         else size/=iClose(BQ,0,iBarShift(BQ,0,tbar));
        }
      return(size);
     }
There are two errors when compiling: I can't figure out what's wrong and how to fix it. Please give me a hint.
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
Two errors during compilation: I can't figure out what's wrong and how to fix it. Could you please tell me how to fix it?
The telepaths are on holiday and you don't have either a header or an extension in the code header. How do I know what it is and what language it's in :)
 
Karputov Vladimir:
The telepaths are on holiday and you don't have a header or an extension in the header code. Go figure out what it is and what language it is in :)

For non-telepaths)))

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   Break Even.mq4 |
//|                                                 Copyright 2016,  |
//|                                         /ru |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2016, "
#property link      "/ru"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
#property indicator_chart_window   //отображение внутри основного окна
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- plot BreakEven
#property  indicator_label1  "BreakEven"     //название индикатора
#property  indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE      //рисовать линией
#property  indicator_color1  clrGold       // цвет индикатора
#property  indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID  //стиль индикатора
#property  indicator_width1  1
//--- indicator buffers
double         BreakEvenBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Рассчитываем точку безубыточности                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   double LotSize(string symbol,datetime tbar)
     {
      double size;
      string BQ,currency=AccountCurrency();
      switch(MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_PROFITCALCMODE))
        {
         case 0:
           {
            int sbar=iBarShift(symbol,0,tbar);
            size=MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_LOTSIZE);
            if(StringSubstr(symbol,3,3)=="USD") break;
            if(StringSubstr(symbol,0,3)=="USD") size=size/iClose(symbol,0,sbar);
            else
              {
               BQ=StringSubstr(symbol,0,3)+"USD";
               if(iClose(BQ,0,0)==0) BQ="USD"+StringSubstr(symbol,0,3);
               if(iClose(BQ,0,0)==0) break;
               int BQbar=iBarShift(BQ,0,tbar);
               if(StringSubstr(BQ,0,3)=="USD") size=size/iClose(BQ,0,BQbar)/iClose(symbol,0,sbar);
               else size=size*iClose(BQ,0,BQbar)/iClose(symbol,0,sbar);
              }
           }
         break;
         case 1: size=MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_LOTSIZE); break;
         case 2: size=MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_TICKVALUE)/MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_TICKSIZE);
        }
      if(currency!="USD")
        {
         BQ=currency+"USD";
         if(iClose(BQ,0,0)==0)
           {
            BQ="USD"+currency;
            size*=iClose(BQ,0,iBarShift(BQ,0,tbar));
           }
         else size/=iClose(BQ,0,iBarShift(BQ,0,tbar));
        }
      return(size);
     }
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,BreakEvenBuffer);

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

For those who are not telepathic))))

Take the LotSize function out of OnInit().
 
edutak:

Cue error in logic, why opposite orders don't open?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy testing

Questions from Beginners

Karputov Vladimir, 2016.04.16 13:04

The telepaths are on holiday and you don't have a header or an extension in the code header. Go figure out what it is and what language it is in :)

[Deleted]  
Karputov Vladimir:

Need to describe the algorithm?
 
edutak:
Need to describe the algorithm?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Questions from Beginners

Karputov Vladimir, 2016.04.16 13:04

The telepaths are on holiday and you don't have a header or an extension in the code header. Go figure out what it is and what language it's in :)

 
savinkins:
I have the default username and password for the terminal. No server name in the selection list, I copy it. Now I don't have any agents in the network list at all, although the balance shows.
 
savinkins:

To update the terminal, connect to the MetaQuotes-Demo trading server.


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