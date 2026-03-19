Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 560
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Two errors during compilation: I can't figure out what's wrong and how to fix it. Could you please tell me how to fix it?
The telepaths are on holiday and you don't have a header or an extension in the header code. Go figure out what it is and what language it is in :)
For non-telepaths)))
For those who are not telepathic))))
Cue error in logic, why opposite orders don't open?
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Questions from Beginners
Karputov Vladimir, 2016.04.16 13:04The telepaths are on holiday and you don't have a header or an extension in the code header. Go figure out what it is and what language it is in :)
Need to describe the algorithm?
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Questions from Beginners
Karputov Vladimir, 2016.04.16 13:04The telepaths are on holiday and you don't have a header or an extension in the code header. Go figure out what it is and what language it's in :)
I have the default username and password for the terminal. No server name in the selection list, I copy it. Now I don't have any agents in the network list at all, although the balance shows.
To update the terminal, connect to the MetaQuotes-Demo trading server.