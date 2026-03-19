Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1085
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On the stock exchange (stock symbols), hedging is in principle forbidden. It does not depend on the terminal. On an Exchange, only netting is allowed.
On Forts there is hedging on one symbol, during the day.
In Quicks, when sending differently directed market or limit orders, you specify different comments to the order.
And you get the same lock as in a forex hedge account ))
In Quicksilver, yes. But I would like it to be implemented as in Quicksilver (not summarized).
In MT5 such comment is not implemented, you have to ask the developers to add an exchange comment in the trading API for orders.
Only if it is a fixture of the exchange, and not of QuickBooks and its servers. I don't know which side implements this comment on the order.
on Forts. On Forts in other terminals you can open trades in the same direction and they do not add up.
I.e. I can martingale?
And versatile positions can be held?
So you can martingale?
Can you hold multiple positions?
Averaging is possible everywhere )), it only differs by the arrangement of the positions obtained.
I wrote above, through Quick, you can create oppositely directed positions during a trading session.
When the volume of differently directed positions is equal, the same way, in my opinion, GO is zeroed.
Do your own accounting of virtual positions.
With a virtual lock )))
The crux of the matter is this. I opened a real rouble account with PSB-Forex. I was thinking about buying an Expert Advisor (robot). In the tester, I have set "initial deposit" to 50000 and "RUR" in the currency box, as I understand roubles. I have started to test all free and paid Expert Advisors from MQL5 site on the native Metatrader 5 platform. What happened during testing: the chart was moving but no trades were opened. I first contacted the PSB-Forex support team with this problem. Three days later they answered that EAs can be tested on any currency (USD, EUR, GBP and CHF), i.e. on everything except RUR.
And now the questions:
1. What is the reason for such limitation?
2. How can I test the Expert Advisor (robot) on a ruble account?
If I buy an Expert Advisor (robot) on my own risk and put it on my real RUR account, will it work or not?
One more thing. If I send a message through Contacts and Requests, why is it nowhere to be seen. In the section "Contacts and appeals" is written, and I quote:"Contact us
Please, write a message to our Technical Support or to the website's administrator.
On this page you can correspond and see the history of your appeals, even if you are not registered on the site.
All messages are private and will only be available to you."
but in fact there is still no message in this tab, as if I had not contacted you.Sincerely, Vladimir.
Last week I contacted the support team via "Contacts and Appeals" at the bottom of the website page, but have not received a reply.
The crux of the matter is this. I opened a real rouble account with PSB-Forex. I was thinking about buying an Expert Advisor (robot). In the tester, I have set "initial deposit" to 50000 and "RUR" in the currency box, as I understand roubles. I have started to test all free and paid Expert Advisors from MQL5 site on the native Metatrader 5 platform. What happened during testing: the chart was moving but no trades were opened. I first contacted the PSB-Forex support team with this problem. Three days later they answered that EAs can be tested on any currency (USD, EUR, GBP and CHF), i.e. on everything except RUR.
And now the questions:
1. What is the reason for such limitation?
2. How can I test the Expert Advisor (robot) on a ruble account?
3. If I buy an Expert Advisor (robot) at my own risk, and place it on a real RUB account, will it work or not?
And one more question. If I send a message through the Contacts and Appeals, why is it not recorded anywhere in my account, so that I can make a link to the fact that I have indeed contacted the support team? Please make sure that all communication with support is recorded at least in the "Messages" tab or something.Sincerely, Vladimir.
You have not been answered correctly - as servicedesk only deals with financial issues. Your question is from a series of "beginner's questions".
There are no restrictions in the tester and there were none.
Example:
I opened an account with "RUR" currency.
I take the Expert Advisor from the delivery
and I start the test:
Everything is trading and testing.