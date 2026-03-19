Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1018
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It's hard to understand anything with these names. I have no problems with connecting indicators as resources.
Is presence of a source code (.mq5) necessary?
What does it have to do with
Does it affect the connection of a resource?
Is the availability of source (.mq5) compulsory?
it's quicker to check, here I made a connection through a resource in MT5, I don't see any problems
and connect this indicator as a resource, then I removed this indicator to check if the call is really coming from the resources:
it's quicker to check, here I made a connection in MT5 via a resource, I see no problems
and connect this indicator as a resource, then I removed this indicator to check if the call is really coming from resources:
Will you try it?
Will you try it?
No problem at all, even without any edits to your code.
Alas, this is not for me, I am not very friendly with MT5, but you can use my examples to find why your resource does not connect, delete the source code of close.mql5 indicator and then try to compile the main indicator using close.ex5.... you need to check why it is not working, i think that the protection from Market is preventing you to make the share
О! I'll try to connect my indicator with the resource.
No problem at all, even without any edits to your code.
Funny... (((
What's wrong with me? ....
Alas, this is not for me, I am not very friendly with MT5, but you can use my examples to find why your resource does not connect, delete the source code of close.mql5 indicator and then try to compile the main indicator using close.ex5.... you need to check why it is not working, i think that the protection from the Market is preventing you to make the share
It seems to be working. Thank you.
But now I've run into another error.
"array out of range" frowns on
but the indicator is drawn...
It seems to be working. Thank you.
But now I've run into another error.
"array out of range" frowns on
but the indicator is drawn...
And here you have "two ways out":
1 .2.
And here you have "two ways to go":
1 .2.
The first way helped )))) Thanks.
One more question: I tear off 3 indicator instances in the indicator to get data from different TFs. But when I attach it to a chart, I get the same layout:
What would that mean?