Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 173
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I have 20 standard МА and several indicators in my Expert Advisor. How to make them not hinder to see the chart during testing with visualization?
Hello. Could you please tell me how to replace text from Comment() function? I have Comment() in int init() and I want a different text to appear in int start(). Can I just call it again and give new parameters? In this case the old parameters will be erased? And I need this to work in mql 4 code.
Ah, well, you should be more precise in your requests. Now it's counting correctly.
Good afternoon!
For comparison, I am attaching two pictures, one from MQL4 where my indicator is displayed (moving outside the midline) and one from MQL5.
I don't know why it does that. I do not know MQL5 very well. Probably the value is lost somewhere. The charts are 15 minute charts on the current date.
MQL4 MQL5
Good afternoon!
For comparison, I am attaching two pictures, one from MQL4 where my indicator is displayed (moving outside the midline) and one from MQL5.
I don't know why it does that. I do not know MQL5 very well. Probably the value is lost somewhere. The charts are 15 minute charts on the current date.
MQL4 MQL5
Give the name of the currency pair, the timeframe and the date period on which the screenshot is taken
EURUSD currency, bar on which the line is broken 2014.01.10, 15 minute chart (current chart)
Look carefully at the MQL4 code of the indicator. It does not just subtract price and indicator value. When you understand what is calculated by the indicator, I think you will be able to make changes in MQL5 indicator.
It gets the difference between the current price and the moving average. Although yes, I made a mistake, I used the maximum average line instead of the moving average.
But the breakdown of zero line is still there and in MQL5 it is not. I updated above pictures (moving average for calculation without shifts in 34 periods by kloz, red line,
in upper window, left graph, line in the middle). The same is obvious take the 34 period closing moving average and compare it to the 15 minute bar closing on October 10, 2014 and
you will see that the difference is 33 pips on a four-digit euro quote.
I know the code of the indicator in MQL4 well, as I made it myself.
It gets the difference between the current price and the moving average. Although yes, I made a mistake, I used the maximum average line instead of the moving average.
But the breakdown of zero line is still there and in MQL5 it is not. I updated above pictures (moving average for calculation without shifts in 34 periods by kloz, red line,
in upper window, left graph, line in the middle). The same is obvious take the 34 period closing moving average and compare it to the 15 minute bar closing on October 10, 2014 and
you will see that the difference is 33 pips on a four-digit euro quote.
I know the code of the indicator in MQL4 well as I made it myself.
MQL5 indicator now calculates correctly and economically.