Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 180
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And buffers are OK, you can put them in classes, give them aliases and search by aliases.
... But it was 512 somewhere, so I don't know.
It flashed from me. ) I double-checked it just in case. Yes, it's 512. If you make e.g. 513, an error message comes out when compiling:
It's simpler. You put them in structures and make an array of these structures. Index accesses.
situation-open order in mt4. when the time comes to close it- press X in the trade window- where is the end of the order line. how is the closing procedure carried out? what labels. deal identifiers are transmitted?
i>The understanding is needed for a bigger problem.
when an investor's account is opened, all of the manager's orders that were previously opened are copied to it.
the top priority is to find out how to copy only new orders opened and closed by the manager after attachment of an investor's account.
if you know how to do it - describe it in detail.
if you know what is impossible, please justify the reasoning.
I have a question about signals, what does the difference in lots of the trader, whose signals I copy with those that are set for me, depend on? And how is it possible to manage it?
I think when you connect the signal, you can select the percentage of your account that will be used to execute trades. Try to test it on the demo first
I am testing it on the demo. I opened a demo with a balance like the trader whose trades I copy and the thing is that he opens the deal with lot 10.0, while I copy with lot 2.0, so I wanted to know what it depends on and how to use it.
I have a question about signals, what does the difference in lots of the trader, whose signals I copy with those that are set for me, depend on? How can I manage it?