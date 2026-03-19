Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1565
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How about this?
How about this?
Yes, that's right, I've already realised it's another error in the function description from MQ.
Yes, that's right, I've already realised it's another error in the function description from MQ.
Where is it in the Help?
You are copying the code I gave you for what purpose, what does that explain?
I thought it was obvious. I will try to explain my thoughts more concretely, as you wrote above, you did a check on orders, and worked with deals. It's good that this "typo" will be corrected), although "typo" can be interpreted in such a way that the number of orders is not equal to the number of deals for the selected period).
I thought it was obvious.
I don't work with trade functions usually, I use classes written for me - long time ago by other developers, so such a thing was not obvious to me at once. I ran through the functions, copied the code, modified it to suit myself and didn't realise that it didn't work as expected initially. In the beginning I sinned at another class with defines, searched there, consulted the author.... In general, if this code were not from MQ, I would have chosen a different strategy to find the error.
Thank you for helping me.
Good afternoon!
Help, who can!
I searched the forum, documentation, codobase - I couldn't find it.
.... I need to calculate swaps and commissions somehow.
I tried to get through PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SWAP) and through position.Swap() ..... but alas...
Can it be that in the tester when running the owl these data may not be present - and they are not output?
Thanks in advance, kind people!
Is it possible that in the tester when running the owl, this data may not be present - and they are not output?
Thank you in advance, kind people!
The example includes all open positions, then it's just a matter of technique). Commission can be calculated only on completed trades.
I attached a picture with a link because there is no other way.