Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1567

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Good afternoon everyone!
Can you tell me why I can't see the Expert Advisor in the "Experts in mt5" folder?
I put the Expert Advisor in the mql5-experts-advisors folder.
Also allowed DLL import
Restarted the terminal

The Expert Advisor is not visible, but there is a file in the folder.
!?
Files:
IMG_0046.jpeg  7802 kb
IMG_0045.jpeg  6509 kb
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Alex-1 #:

Advisor is not visible, but there is a file in the folder.
!?

The folder with EAs is not in Programme Files, but in another location. Look here:


  
 if (!n.day_of_week==1)
{
if..
}

Why does this restriction not work normally? Why I set the working condition "if not Monday, then work", but for some reason I get positions on that day of the week from somewhere.

 
<br/ translate="no">

This is a gross error of tester reports.

It is because of this error that time-bound testing is nullified (0)

--

It's the same thing with a specific time.

--

The trading hours are set from 10 to 12, but how come there are 16 hours on the chart?

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

This is a gross error in the tester's reports.

It is because of this error that time-based testing is reduced to zero (0)

--

Same thing with a specific time.

--

The trading hours are set from 10 to 12, but how come there are 16 hours on the chart?

So there is no way to fix it and I have to accept it?
 
statist247 #:
So there's no way to fix it and I'm just gonna have to live with it?

You can try, but I couldn't.

 
statist247 day of the week from somewhere 
if (n.day_of_week!=1)
{
if..
}

or

if (!(n.day_of_week==1))
{
if..
}
 
statist247 day of the week from somewhere.

I'm not sure, but it seems to me that in the tester the histogram shows the closing time of the positions.

Perhaps you have positions opened on Friday and closed on Monday, so you have a bar on the histogram).

 
Aleksei Stepanenko #:

The folder with EAs is not in Program Files, but in a different location. Look here:


Yes this is the original path where the terminal is installed, in the terminal itself the folders are the same. The problem is in the display in the navigator - the file is saved in advisors, but it is not displayed. How so🤔
 
Alex-1 #:
Yes, this is the original path where the terminal is installed, in the terminal itself the folders are the same. The problem is in the display in the navigator - the file is saved in advisors , but it is not displayed . How so🤔

Have you checked? Or just sure of it))))

You do check what was recommended to you.

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