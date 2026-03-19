Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1558
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How difficult it can be to explain a task)))
Well, we don't know what you have in your head and how you see it :)
Well, except for the search of everything and everything only the variant of the draggable panel and let the user himself stick it where it is convenient for him :)
Well we don't know what's in your head and how you see it :)
Well, apart from trying everything and everything, only the variant of the draggable panel and let the user himself stick it where it is convenient for him :)
So the problem is exactly in it, in the draggability.
How to drag objects if they are piled on top of each other?
So that's exactly the problem, the drag.
How to drag objects when they are piled on top of each other?
With a mouse.
There was a time when I used to answer stupid questions from my point of view in the same way.
After my answers, moderator Sergey Golubev would give the person who asked the question a detailed, detailed answer.
And here against the background of his answers, I saw how shabby my answers look.
I no longer write mocking answers.
Artem, you need to understand one thing, a very simple thing.
There are no dumb questions, only poorly worded ones.
How difficult it can be to explain a task)))
It would seem to be one word, but the programmer will twist the whole meaning of what was said.
Okay, let's rephrase it.
The programme creates an object on the graph, it is necessary that it does not overlap with objects created by other programmes.
ZY. Actually, the problem is not in searching all objects in the chart, but in finding free space.
Suppose I have searched all objects of the chart and found out that the place where I would like to place an object is occupied.
What should I do? It is clear that you need to look for another place, next to it, i.e. move the coordinates of binding of the new object. This means a new search of all objects in the chart.
And so on until a free place is found.
I don't like this approach, not because it is very long, just in my opinion it is not efficient (not beautiful), I want to be beautiful.
If you don't bother with explanations, you will get such advice as it is. Specifically, enumerating all the objects.
BUT¡¡¡¡ If people are interested, clarify some points, probably try to find another solution. For example, clicking on a graph can determine that there is an object and its name at that location. If there is not, then there is not. And it often happens that leading questions lead to a solution.
There was a time I used to answer dumb questions from my point of view about the same way.
After such answers, moderator Sergey Golubev would give the person who asked the question a detailed, detailed answer.
And against the background of his answers, I saw how shabby my answers looked.
I no longer write mocking answers.
Artem, you need to understand one thing, a very simple thing.
There are no dumb questions, only poorly worded ones.
You can give an extended answer. But I wrote how to make a mouse-draggable control panel in the article. Well, how else can you be so detailed?
I read that, but your article doesn't solve this problem. Or I don't understand something.
If you also have a panel on a panel, they can only be dragged together.
ZЫ. I found a more or less acceptable variant. I will check.
S.I. I found a more or less acceptable option. I will check.
And here's what's next
S.I. I found a more or less acceptable option. I will check.
Yes, everything worked out. Thank you all.
Yeah, it worked. Thank you all.