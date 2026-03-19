Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1562
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Hello, just started to learn MT5. I don't know if this is the right topic. Can you tell me, please, I create a deal to buy and when the price increases (circled in red) the profit increases, because the more expensive I buy, the profit should be lower? The price at the time of purchase is 1.11563, and at the current moment is 1.11623, so the sale is at a higher price or what does the price in the penultimate column mean? Or is it the selling price? That is, at the end of the transaction I will already have a sale?
Is it the same with a sale transaction, when the transaction is completed it is already a purchase? Otherwise, why is it that the higher the sale price in the penultimate column, the lower the profit? I have no experience in this field yet, but with many things in this programme I could already understand, but this moment I can not understand and I could not find information anywhere. Give me a hint, who can. Attached example
Hello, just started to learn MT5. I don't know if this is the right topic. Can you tell me, please, I create a deal to buy and when the price increases (circled in red) the profit increases, because the more expensive I buy, the profit should be lower? The price at the time of purchase is 1.11563, and at the current moment is 1.11623, so the sale is at a higher price or what does the price in the penultimate column mean? Or is it the selling price? That is, at the end of the transaction I will already have a sale?
Is it the same with a sale transaction, at the end of the transaction I already have a purchase? Otherwise, why the higher the sale price in the penultimate column, the lower the profit? I have no experience in this field yet, but with many things in this programme I could already understand, but this moment I can not understand and I could not find information anywhere. Give me a hint, who can. Attached example
This is the closing price of the deal at the current moment. That is, for Sell position it is the current Ask price, and for Buy position it is the current Bid price.
This is the closing price of the deal at the current moment. That is, for Sell position it is the current Ask price, and for Buy position it is the current Bid price.
Please help me, I accidentally cancelled the authorisation for one-click trading and now every time I have to close the pop-up window twice when opening or closing trades. how to fix it?
Tools - Options - Trade
and tick One Click Trading and press OK.
Sergey Golubev #:
In MT5:
Tools - Options - Trading
and tick One Click Trading and click OK.
I don't see - Tools
I can't see - Tools
.
.
Make a global variable and at initialisation remember the balance value. Then do the calculation from this constant.