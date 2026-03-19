Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1559
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Did you get it by deleting it?
No. I use the global variable as a flag.
It is either zero or equal to the prefix of the panel we are moving.
ZY. I had no questions how to bring an object to the foreground. And deleting and then drawing an object is used for this very purpose. Although it is more correct not to delete, but to hide (imho).
I am testing the Expert Advisor on tick history from broker, mode "based on real ticks", I get errors in the log that some tick data is missing:
question - why didn't mt5 generate the missing ticks in this case, if the help says so?
double profit2 = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT) at a loss of $200 what will it show?
negative pips or positive?
Hand_RSI=iRSI(my_symbol,rsi_timeframe,rsi_period,rsi_price);
% value or integer?
I can't edit that comment, so I'll put it like this
double handle_iRSI=iRSI(NULL,Period(),4,NULL);
}
made a check, on any instrument and tf shows 10-11
2024.08.16 18:01:36.068 test(USDJPY,H1) handle_iRSI = 10.0
2024.08.16 18:01:36.068 test (USDJPY,H1) handle_iMA = 11.0
2024.08.16 18:01:36.701 test (USDJPY,H1) handle_iRSI = 10.0
2024.08.16 18:01:36.701 test (USDJPY,H1) handle_iMA = 11.0
2024.08.16 18:01:37.176 test (USDJPY,H1) handle_iRSI = 10.0
2024.08.16 18:01:37.176 test (USDJPY,H1) handle_iMA = 11.0
2024.08.16 18:01:38.078 test (USDJPY,H1) handle_iRSI = 10.0
2024.08.16 18:01:38.078 test (USDJPY,H1) handle_iMA = 11.0
Waiting - cross entries as in the figure. There is an algorithm, but something is crooked here, as the indicator should be in the range 0-100.
negative value of points or positive?
Hand_RSI=iRSI(my_symbol,rsi_timeframe,rsi_period,rsi_price);
% value or integer?
2024.08.16 18:01:36.068 test (USDJPY,H1) handle_iMA = 11.0
2024.08.16 18:01:36.701 test (USDJPY,H1) handle_iRSI = 10.0
2024.08.16 18:01:36.701 test (USDJPY,H1) handle_iMA = 11.0
2024.08.16 18:01:37.176 test (USDJPY,H1) handle_iRSI = 10.0
2024.08.16 18:01:37.176 test (USDJPY,H1) handle_iMA = 11.0
2024.08.16 18:01:38.078 test (USDJPY,H1) handle_iRSI = 10.0
2024.08.16 18:01:38.078 test (USDJPY,H1) handle_iMA = 11.0
Waiting - cross entries as in the figure. There is an algorithm, but something is crooked here, as the indicator should be in the range 0-100.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/series/copybuffer
Comrades, how to catch the event of closing an order by take profit or stop loss? OnChartEvent does not want to
You need to use OnTradeTransaction
Check the answer submitted by Vladimir Karputov
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/393483
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/series/copybuffer
I still don't understand where to shove this copybuffer if it
shoved into the muing handle
I still don't know where I'm supposed to put this copybuffer if
shoved into the muing handle
What do you want to get?
Do you have the code for mt4 to understand what you need?