Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1557
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Can. Taken from MetaEditor 5 Reference Manual
Regards, Vladimir.
so these fields are not present here at all, and in the library you have been given a ready-to-use additional functionality "from above".
and if there are 9 input parameters in the function, you should call it with 9 parameters. Unless, of course, there is a variant with "overloading" with fewer input options
All Cloud agents are stuck to READY, even though there is sufficient funds? Any idea why this happens?
How to determine the presence/absence of an object in a particular point of the chart.
Only objects bound to chart coordinates, not to price/time, are of interest.
How to determine the presence/absence of an object at a particular point on the chart.
Only objects bound to chart coordinates, not to price/time, are of interest.
ChartXYToTimePrice and search by objects
or in reverse ChartTimePriceToXY and search by objects are included or not.
ChartXYToTimePrice and search by object
or in reverse ChartTimePriceToXY and search by objects are included or not
The coordinates of the point are known, so ChartXYToTimePrice and ChartTimePriceToXY are not needed.
It is clear, I thought it could be done without searching all objects.
The coordinates of the point are known, so ChartXYToTimePrice and ChartTimePriceToXY are not needed.
It is clear, I thought it could be done without searching all objects.
It all depends on the purpose. What is the purpose of knowing if there is an object under the cursor? To click or not? Well, click and process the event in the corresponding function.
It all depends on the purpose. Why do you need to know if there is an object under the cursor? To click or not? Well, click and process the event in the corresponding function.
How complicated it is)))))
The programme creates an object on the chart, it is necessary that it does not overlap objects created by other programmes.
so that it doesn't overlap objects created by other programmes.
So create it as background, everything else will always be on top of it
so make it the background, everything else will always be on top.
How difficult it can be to explain a task))))
It would seem to be one word, but the programmer will twist the whole meaning of what he said.
Well, let's rephrase it.
The programme creates an object on the chart, it is necessary that it would not overlap with objects created by other programmes.
ZY. Actually, the problem is not in searching all objects in the chart, but in finding free space.
Suppose I have searched all objects of the chart and found out that the place where I would like to place an object is occupied.
What should I do? It is clear that you need to look for another place, next to it, i.e. move the coordinates of binding of the new object. This means a new search of all objects in the chart.
And so on until a free place is found.
I don't like this approach, not because it takes too long, just in my opinion it is not efficient (not beautiful), I want to be beautiful.