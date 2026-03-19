Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1598

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MrBrooklin #:

Nah, I have not encountered Iskra, as in my time there were "dinosaurs", starting with EU-1020 series and ending with EU-1060. I have not encountered a case like yours either. The only explanation I see is that the outer leg of the chip (no matter which one - direct or inverse output) had no physical connection with the internal circuit, i.e. there was an internal break in the chip. )

Just in the pile of unused inputs, hung on +5 through a resistor, there was an output with that very meander, which came simultaneously to R and S. Error in the board.
 
JRandomTrader #:
Just in the pile of unused inputs, hung on +5 through a resistor, there was an output with the very meander, which came simultaneously to R and S. A mistake in the board.

Come on! On a serial machine, and an error in the board? This is something out of the ordinary! ) I propose to finish here. So much has already been off-topic. This site is for programmers after all. )

Regards, Vladimir.

 
Good afternoon. MT5 terminal in the Journal and Expert Advisors tabs indicates the time taken from the computer system. It does not always coincide with the time of the terminal itself. Is it possible to configure the terminal to take the time of the server and not the computer in messages in the Journal and Expert Advisors tabs?
 
_amba time of the server instead of the computer in messages in the log and Expert Advisors tabs?

You can request an extract from the server log-file, but a forex-dealer is not obliged to provide it (the authorship of the meaning of the saying is the AFD SRO).

Technically there is no such possibility in the MT5 Platform, unfortunately.

 
is it possible to run the indictor tester with its own chart layout, not black and green? I click there, but nothing changes
 
Is it possible to change the default settings of the indicator so that when I put it on the chart, it has the necessary settings, I don't have the source code, if anything. Or how can I change the indicator settings in the tester? For some reason I can't click on the list of indicators
 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

You can request an extract from the server log-file, but the forex-dealer is not obliged to provide it (the authorship of the meaning of the saying is the AFD SRO).

Technically there is no such possibility in the MT5 Platform, unfortunately.

The author seems to mean that the deal is on the chart at 14 o'clock, but in the journal the local time is recorded (lucky for those who have the same time).

I have been asking for a long time to make the time the same, why it is local in the log, I can't figure it out, I constantly have to plus it to find an event on the chart.

I would add a column with the server time, and hide the local one if it is not needed.



Imagine there is such a nuance here, in the log you see the event by comp. time, but on the graph you go to look at another, miracles.

 

Two characters, in the log file, in the strategy tester, at the beginning of each line. What are they for?

There's also two tabs. They take up 15 characters. Is it possible to remove/disable them somehow?

Example:

IG 0 23 :44:57.491 Core 01 common synchronisation completed

JL 0 23:44:57.523 Tester quality of analysed history is 100%

DH 0 23:45:03.619 Core 01 MetaTester 5 started on 127.0.0.1:3000

JR 0 23:45:03.619 Core 01 cloud network mode is off

MF 0 23:45:03.619 Core 01 initialisation finished

QS 0 23:45:03.619 Core 01 login (build 5320)

IH 0 23 :45:03.619 Core 01 24332 bytes of account info loaded

CL 0 23:45:03.619 Core 01 1478 bytes of tester parameters loaded

IK 0 23 :45:03.619 Core 01 1732 bytes of input parameters loaded

LN 0 23:45:03.619 Core 01 12502 bytes of symbols list loaded (2142 symbols)

 

Hi.

Do I understand correctly that the MQL5 Storage repository does not work for the MQL4 editor?
The logs say: 2025.10.12 14:37:26.891 Storage activation of MQL5 Storage failed [401].

The login/password is specified in the settings. Build 2416.


[Deleted]  
@leonerd #Do I understand correctly that the MQL5 Storage repository does not work for the MQL4 editor?

The old SVN based MQL5 Storage has been retired in favour of the newer MQL5 AlgoForge. So, given that MetaTrader 4 is no longer being developed, I would not be surprised that MQL5 Storage is no longer functional.

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