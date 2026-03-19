Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1551
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello, Alexander.
There must be some reason for such behaviour. It is necessary to put forward hypotheses and test them sequentially. For example:
Yuri, good evening!
Thanks for your advice. I will be more careful now.
My problems were solved with Alexander's help.
Besides, it turned out that it is necessary to close the file in time.
Here is the final fragment of the working code, it may be useful to someone.
Again some problems with the demo server... It won't connect...
And MT5 for 32-bit Windows is no longer available at all ?
That's right.
That's right.
I need it very much, maybe there is an old version somewhere, I need it for mastering....
Initial range (pips) = 50 pips.
Multi range between orders = 2.
1st buy trade 0.1 lot;
2nd buy trade 0.2 lot opened below 50 pips on a new candle open. The indicators are still aligned;
3rd buy trade 0.4 lot opened below 100 pips on a new candle open. The indicators are still aligned;
buy trade 0.8 lot skipped below 200 pips - The indicators NOT aligned;
buy trade 1.6 lot skipped below 400 pips - The indicators NOT aligned;
4th buy trade 3.2 lot opened below 800 pips on a new candle open. The indicators are still aligned;
buy trade 6.4 lot skipped below 1600 pips - The indicators NOT aligned;
5th buy trade calculated lot opened below 6400 pips on a new candle open. The indicators are still aligned;
please help me to create a formula for calculating the lot of the order, my brain is already broken
thanks
Very necessary, maybe there is an old version somewhere, I need to learn....
Posted here
Very necessary, maybe there is an old version somewhere, I need to learn....
The old version will not work with modern servers.
I switched from WXP to Linux a few years ago because of this.
I posted it here
And here