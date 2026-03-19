Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1552

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Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

I posted it here

Both links don't work :(
The page at https://ufile.io/blwbq8u7 may be temporarily unavailable or moved to a new address.

Upload files for free - MT5.rar - ufile.io
Upload files for free - MT5.rar - ufile.io
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Mikhail Tkachev #:

Both links are down :(
The page at https://ufile.io/blwbq8u7 may be temporarily unavailable or moved to a new address.

The first one requires VPN as I understand, and the second one works - I just checked it, but there are 3 days for work - so today it will stop working.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

And then

Thanks, Alexey)
Downloaded via VPN...
*
Now I am studying the book from the MQL5 website"MQL5 Programming for Traders"
https://www.mql5.com/ru/book/intro
It says that "Examples from the book are also available in the public project \MQL5\Shared Projects\MQL5Book"
I read the Help, but I didn't understand how to open (or download) this project :(

Учебник по MQL5: Знакомство c языком и средой разработки
Учебник по MQL5: Знакомство c языком и средой разработки
  • www.mql5.com
Одним из важнейших изменений в языке MQL5 при переходе к его новой инкарнации в MetaTrader 5 явилась поддержка концепции объектно-ориентированного...
 
Read here
Создание и работа с проектом - Проекты и MQL5 Storage - Справка по MetaEditor
  • www.metatrader5.com
MetaEditor позволяет удобно работать над большими проектами: объединять множество файлов в одну структуру, управлять настройками проекта и вести...
 
Yuriy Bykov #:
Read here

Storage is connected
Shared Projects folder is empty :(

 
I guess you can read a little further down in the same help article the section on "Public Projects"
Создание и работа с проектом - Проекты и MQL5 Storage - Справка по MetaEditor
  • www.metatrader5.com
MetaEditor позволяет удобно работать над большими проектами: объединять множество файлов в одну структуру, управлять настройками проекта и вести...
 
Yuriy Bykov #:
I guess you can read a bit further down in the same help article the "Public Projects" section

I don't have the "Public Projects" tab :(



 
Yuriy Bykov #:
I guess you can read a bit further down in the same help article the "Public Projects" section

Thanks, Yuri)

 

Good afternoon!

Can you tell me which exchange and broker can trade cryptocurrency with Metatrader 5?

Regards, Alexander?

 
klycko #:

Good afternoon!

Can you tell me which exchange and broker can trade cryptocurrency using Metatrader 5?

Regards, Alexander?

Bybit promises such an opportunity from 30 July

MT5 на Bybit с 30 июля - Зачем он тебе сдерит повышенную комсу?
MT5 на Bybit с 30 июля - Зачем он тебе сдерит повышенную комсу?
  • 2024.06.20
  • Dmi3
  • www.mql5.com
ДА Тут как бы по-фигу тут в русс яз ветке - бананс свалил с РОССИИ. Не так давно они убрали рубли из P2P и предложили для P2P переводить крипту на свою дочку в России. Мне вот было бы интересно узнать по поводу Binance
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