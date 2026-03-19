Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 707
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Artyom Trishkin:
Что значит "хаотично" ?
If I apply for example another one of the same indicator but with different parameters... it will show everything differently... it may show a point on the chart and not be in the printe... i.e. it's like the opposite... I don't know how it works ... but I change something in the code and it changes the indicator's values, though I don't change them in the code
Tango_X:
If I apply for example another one of the same indicator but with different parameters... it will show everything differently... it may show a point on the chart and not be in the printe... i.e. it's like the opposite... I don't know how it works ... but I have to change something in the code and it changes the indicator's values, even though I don't change them in the code
Well..., with such explanations you are in the right place - they will definitely help you.
I posted a picture - where everything is described and shown in person! What other explanation do you want? I guess everyone gets it differently....
The reason has been found! The question is closed... For those who don't know...the reason is a gap in the indicator name in ICustom
This is why you should not enter the name of the indicator by hand, but copy and paste the correct name
Therefore, the name of the indicator should not be entered by hand, but copy and paste the correct name
I always copy it, but the indicator name also has a space ..... here I'm caught in the middle of it))))))