Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 707

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Artyom Trishkin:
Что значит "хаотично" ?

If I apply for example another one of the same indicator but with different parameters... it will show everything differently... it may show a point on the chart and not be in the printe... i.e. it's like the opposite... I don't know how it works ... but I change something in the code and it changes the indicator's values, though I don't change them in the code

 

Tango_X:

If I apply for example another one of the same indicator but with different parameters... it will show everything differently... it may show a point on the chart and not be in the printe... i.e. it's like the opposite... I don't know how it works ... but I have to change something in the code and it changes the indicator's values, even though I don't change them in the code

Well..., this will definitely help you with such explanations .
 
Artyom Trishkin:
Well..., with such explanations you are in the right place - they will definitely help you.
I posted a picture - where everything is described and shown to your face! what other explanation do you want? I guess everyone gets it differently....
 
Tango_X:
I posted a picture - where everything is described and shown in person! What other explanation do you want? I guess everyone gets it differently....
Of course it's different. You, on the other hand, don't get it. I even showed you what you're not telling me and you still don't get it.
 
The reason has been found! The question is closed... For those who don't know...the reason is the gap in the indicator name in ICustom
 
Tango_X:
The reason has been found! The question is closed... For those who don't know...the reason is a gap in the indicator name in ICustom
Therefore, you should not enter the indicator name manually, but copy and paste the correct name
[Deleted]  
Vitaly Muzichenko:
This is why you should not enter the name of the indicator by hand, but copy and paste the correct name
For some reason I always did it that way from the beginning, probably "old school") )))
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:
Therefore, the name of the indicator should not be entered by hand, but copy and paste the correct name
I always copy, but the name of the indicator is also with a space..... here I get caught))))))
 
Tango_X:
I always copy it, but the indicator name also has a space ..... here I'm caught in the middle of it))))))
I messed with iCustom input parameters some time ago, I didn't notice that instead of writing a period in int, some clever guy wrote it in string, and error occurs, but I do not understand it soon, and it was an error till I put inverted commas around it. So you need to be attentive here
 
Comments not relevant to this topic have been moved to "invented super EA".
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