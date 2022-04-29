Testing on "All Market Watch Symbols" stopped working somehow

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I have a strange problem: I have created an EA that I would like to test on a few different pairs. I have tested this EA on severals pairs in the past (the All Market Watch Symbols option) and it always worked. Today I want to test it again on several symbols but the whole optimisation just doesn't do anything.

In order to narrow down the issue, I now only put two symbols in my market watch EURUSD and GBPUSD. I test them in single setup with all other settings the same and both backtest just fine. But if I backtest them both at the same time via the All Market Watch Symbols option, I only get the following journal output and no backtesting / optimisation:

Setup:

Backtest Setup

Journal, after pressing Start:

Backtesting Journal

Could it have to do with the two warnings in the top? Recompiling these two indicators doesn't make that warning go away unfortunately...

When I test a standard example EA, like the Moving Average one, that actually works on multiple symbols.

Would be very thankful if anyone could help me out here, thanks!

 

I have precisely the same problem, but unfortunately, not a solution.

The problem seems related to the inputs file (the *.set file), but i can't figure out how.

 
osterchrisi :


There is an unspoken rule: before submitting a job to the Cloud, the file must first be compiled. And judging by the warnings - you need to compile in a fresh build.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

There is an unspoken rule: before submitting a job to the Cloud, the file must first be compiled. And judging by the warnings - you need to compile in a fresh build.


I wasn't using the cloud, just my own computer and i have compiled my code many, many times.  I even reinstalled Win10 & MT5 but all to no avail. The problem persists.

 
Dex Peters :


I wasn't using the cloud, just my own computer and i have compiled my code many, many times.  I even reinstalled Win10 & MT5 but all to no avail. The problem persists.

Have you by any chance tried to launch the profiler before?

Added: insert error description.

Code profiling - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
Code profiling - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Profiling means collecting program parameters during its execution. During a profiling, the execution time and the number of calls of individual functions and program code lines are measured. With this tool, the programmer is able to find and optimize the slowest code sections. Profiling can be performed on the normal chart of the trading...
 

I know this is a very old topic,

But I'm having the same problem, and couldn't find any solution in the forums.

I've started having this issue in the latest 4-5 releases of MetaTrader 5.


Did you resolved it?

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