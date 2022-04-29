Testing on "All Market Watch Symbols" stopped working somehow
I have precisely the same problem, but unfortunately, not a solution.
The problem seems related to the inputs file (the *.set file), but i can't figure out how.
There is an unspoken rule: before submitting a job to the Cloud, the file must first be compiled. And judging by the warnings - you need to compile in a fresh build.
There is an unspoken rule: before submitting a job to the Cloud, the file must first be compiled. And judging by the warnings - you need to compile in a fresh build.
I wasn't using the cloud, just my own computer and i have compiled my code many, many times. I even reinstalled Win10 & MT5 but all to no avail. The problem persists.
I wasn't using the cloud, just my own computer and i have compiled my code many, many times. I even reinstalled Win10 & MT5 but all to no avail. The problem persists.
Have you by any chance tried to launch the profiler before?
Added: insert error description.
- www.metatrader5.com
I know this is a very old topic,
But I'm having the same problem, and couldn't find any solution in the forums.
I've started having this issue in the latest 4-5 releases of MetaTrader 5.
Did you resolved it?
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I have a strange problem: I have created an EA that I would like to test on a few different pairs. I have tested this EA on severals pairs in the past (the All Market Watch Symbols option) and it always worked. Today I want to test it again on several symbols but the whole optimisation just doesn't do anything.
In order to narrow down the issue, I now only put two symbols in my market watch EURUSD and GBPUSD. I test them in single setup with all other settings the same and both backtest just fine. But if I backtest them both at the same time via the All Market Watch Symbols option, I only get the following journal output and no backtesting / optimisation:
Setup:
Journal, after pressing Start:
Could it have to do with the two warnings in the top? Recompiling these two indicators doesn't make that warning go away unfortunately...
When I test a standard example EA, like the Moving Average one, that actually works on multiple symbols.
Would be very thankful if anyone could help me out here, thanks!