Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1405

New comment
 

Can you tell me how to rewrite some class methods from the standard library?

In a good way, it should be done through child classes. But I don't know how to use them.

For example, I need to change something in Graphic.mqh

I've created my class CGraphicCustom : CGraphic and rewrote some virtual methods, such as CreateAxis(). It is defined as virtual in the original CGraphic.

Now, for example, I declare CGraphicCustom instead of CGraphic in my code. But then I need to call other CGraphic methods which are not defined as virtual:

CGraphicCustom *graphic=new CGraphicCustom();
graphic.BackgroundColor(::ColorToARGB(clrWhite));
graphic.IndentDown(0);
graphic.GapSize(1);
graphic.HistorySymbolSize(1);
graphic.HistoryNameWidth(1);

And I get errors:

'CGraphic::BackgroundColor' - cannot access private member function

see declaration of 'CGraphic::BackgroundColor' Graphic.mqh 162 22


 
Hello ! Please does anyone know how to view their personal trading statistics on mql5?
 
Alexey Volchanskiy #:
It's been a long time since I've been interested in a fiver. Please, advise, is mutual absorption of orders still the same? Did they not do a variant with several open orders on one instrument, like in Quartet?
Hello, 
 
I know this is a silly question but how do I exit the trade? I need to stop the equity and am 

All my active trading signals from moving? I've been selling but nothing stops?

I am new to Metatrader5.

Can anyone help?
 
8004056 Carol #:
Hello,
I know this is a stupid question, but how do I stop trading? I need to stop the shares and am.

Move all my active trading signals out? I have sold but nothing stops?

I am new to Metatrader5.

Can anyone help me?

Each of these X-se closes the respective position (for me - so there is no misunderstanding there ;):


 
I want to add money in my demo, I dont know how to do it
 
I need to add money on my account
 
30961525 #:
I want to add money in my demo, but I don't know how to do that.

A demo account cannot be converted into a real account! Open a new real account with a broker (be careful when choosing!!) and deposit money into the new account via the broker.

 
30961525 #:
I want to add money in my demo, I don't know how to do it

Oops,

you are out of balance on DEMO account? Have you tried opening a new DEMO account.

 
Hello. Can you advise how to correctly implement this condition in the code.

I need to open the first position after the time specified in the settings (hour, minute, example "open first trade after 23-55") and then disregard this condition.

if(one_time_current.hour>=one_time_open.hour && one_time_current.min>=one_time_open.min)

This code works perfectly, but it opens absolutely all deals after "one_time_current.hour" and "one_time_open.min" We only need to execute this condition once (to open 1 position) and not apply it to subsequent positions.

 
Marco Nicholas #:
Hello. Can you advise how to correctly implement this condition in the code.

I need to open the first position after the time specified in the settings (hour, minute, example "open first trade after 23-55") and then disregard this condition.

This code works perfectly, but it opens absolutely all deals after "one_time_current.hour" and "one_time_open.min" I only need to execute this condition once (to open 1 position) and not apply it to subsequent ones.

Hello, Marco!

if(one_time_current.hour>=one_time_open.hour && one_time_current.min>=one_time_open.min && PositionsTotal()==0)

Regards, Vladimir.

1...139813991400140114021403140414051406140714081409141014111412...1605
New comment