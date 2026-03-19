Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1405
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Can you tell me how to rewrite some class methods from the standard library?
In a good way, it should be done through child classes. But I don't know how to use them.
For example, I need to change something in Graphic.mqh
I've created my class CGraphicCustom : CGraphic and rewrote some virtual methods, such as CreateAxis(). It is defined as virtual in the original CGraphic.
Now, for example, I declare CGraphicCustom instead of CGraphic in my code. But then I need to call other CGraphic methods which are not defined as virtual:
And I get errors:
'CGraphic::BackgroundColor' - cannot access private member function
see declaration of 'CGraphic::BackgroundColor' Graphic.mqh 162 22
It's been a long time since I've been interested in a fiver. Please, advise, is mutual absorption of orders still the same? Did they not do a variant with several open orders on one instrument, like in Quartet?
All my active trading signals from moving? I've been selling but nothing stops?
I am new to Metatrader5.
Move all my active trading signals out? I have sold but nothing stops?
I am new to Metatrader5.
Each of these X-se closes the respective position (for me - so there is no misunderstanding there ;):
I want to add money in my demo, but I don't know how to do that.
A demo account cannot be converted into a real account! Open a new real account with a broker (be careful when choosing!!) and deposit money into the new account via the broker.
I want to add money in my demo, I don't know how to do it
Oops,
you are out of balance on DEMO account? Have you tried opening a new DEMO account.
I need to open the first position after the time specified in the settings (hour, minute, example "open first trade after 23-55") and then disregard this condition.
if(one_time_current.hour>=one_time_open.hour && one_time_current.min>=one_time_open.min)
This code works perfectly, but it opens absolutely all deals after "one_time_current.hour" and "one_time_open.min" We only need to execute this condition once (to open 1 position) and not apply it to subsequent positions.
I need to open the first position after the time specified in the settings (hour, minute, example "open first trade after 23-55") and then disregard this condition.
This code works perfectly, but it opens absolutely all deals after "one_time_current.hour" and "one_time_open.min" I only need to execute this condition once (to open 1 position) and not apply it to subsequent ones.
Hello, Marco!
Regards, Vladimir.