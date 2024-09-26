I think my IP is banned what can I do?
here is the screenshot. I am also getting a weird error when I try to go to messages I am getting a websocket error.
I've seen a couple threads today suddenly mentioning an issue of this sort. Let's do a debugging step to verify or eliminate one possibility. Right-click your Windows/Start button, click Windows PowerShell, type (without quotes) "ping download.mql5.com", press [Enter], and show the result here (take a screenshot or copy the text).
Looks like a DNS problem. What shows up in your HOSTS file? To check, right-click your Windows/Start button, click Run, type (without quotes) "notepad drivers\etc\hosts", and press [Enter]. Notepad will open, showing your HOSTS file (it functions as a local DNS override). Normally, the contents of that file would be inert, all comments/examples as shown below:
# Copyright (c) 1993-2009 Microsoft Corp. # # This is a sample HOSTS file used by Microsoft TCP/IP for Windows. # # This file contains the mappings of IP addresses to host names. Each # entry should be kept on an individual line. The IP address should # be placed in the first column followed by the corresponding host name. # The IP address and the host name should be separated by at least one # space. # # Additionally, comments (such as these) may be inserted on individual # lines or following the machine name denoted by a '#' symbol. # # For example: # # 102.54.94.97 rhino.acme.com # source server # 38.25.63.10 x.acme.com # x client host # localhost name resolution is handled within DNS itself. # 127.0.0.1 localhost # ::1 localhost
If your HOSTS file mentions any MetaQuotes/MQL5 domains, this is a problem. To restore your HOSTS file to default, select all the text in the box above and press [Ctrl] + [C] to copy it. Switch back to Notepad, press [Ctrl] + [A], then [Ctrl] + [V]. Your HOSTS file in Notepad should now appear identical to the text in the box above. Click File -> Save as -> Select your desktop -> Save -> Close Notepad. Then, go to your desktop, find and move the resulting HOSTS file to "C:\Windows\system32\drivers\etc", overwriting the existing one, and the problem should resolve immediately.
I have the same issu eand have had to use a VPS as mu only resolve.........
No help is forthcoming from Helpdesk ..........
You have the thread here on MQL5 website, and the users were trying to help you but you did not provide any technical information (no one knows: same issue or not same issue ... because you did not propvide any technical information to the people to help).
And the main question to you was the following:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2024.09.17 15:59You need mql5.com to run your bots ? How is that ?
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And it is very unlikely that one your computer only is having "same issue" but the other your computers are working file by using same internet network/provider for example.
You can check your repair your computer or the Windows on your computer (on one of them which does not work now).
as
Hi ,
Did you win on this issue ?
Hi ,
Did you win on this issue ?
If it is about host file so use the following:
- 2023.12.15
- clinton921
- www.mql5.com
Pinging us.na.cdn.mql5.com [142.215.208.235] with 32 bytes of data:
⋮
Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 0, Lost = 4 (100% loss),
An IP ban at firewall level could look like that. The resolved IP shown above is the same one I get for that domain, and it's returning in about 37ms for me:
PS C:\WINDOWS\system32> ping download.mql5.com Pinging us.na.cdn.mql5.com [142.215.208.235] with 32 bytes of data: Reply from 142.215.208.235: bytes=32 time=37ms TTL=45 Reply from 142.215.208.235: bytes=32 time=38ms TTL=45 Reply from 142.215.208.235: bytes=32 time=37ms TTL=45 Reply from 142.215.208.235: bytes=32 time=38ms TTL=45 Ping statistics for 142.215.208.235: Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss), Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds: Minimum = 37ms, Maximum = 38ms, Average = 37ms PS C:\WINDOWS\system32>Another test would be to try to ping something else (e.g. 8.8.8.8 or 1.1.1.1, Google or Cloudflare DNS) to verify that ICMP pings get through your Internet connection. If they do but the MQL5 ones don't, this would be an example of something probably for the Service Desk.
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everything was working yesterday, I had 2 different Metatraders open and connected to 2 different brokers. I was testing an EA that I am writing on different brokers.
but today I cannot connect to anything.
I cannot login to my mql5 community on the metatrader app.
I cannot even get to the website download.mql5.com as I get connection refused.
I have tried 3 different computers. and I have tried a brand new installation of windows on one of them.
I know this is not an OS issue as nothing changed from last night to now. other than restarting.