Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1346
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello friends, maybe I'm not on the subject, but I've seen the section called: "Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5". So my question is: I used to download Demo EA from Market for testing now what ever I did MT5 can not download Demo. MT4 without problems, MT5 no what's the reason?
most likely an older version of Windows 32
Hello friends, maybe I'm in the wrong place, but I have seen the section with the title: "Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5". So my question: I downloaded Demo EA from the Market for testing now what ever I did MT5 can not download Demo. MT4 without problems, MT5 no what is the reason?
That no one was engaged in guessing, show terminal and operating system data, example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Very Glitchy MetaTrader
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, you should first of all show the first three lines of the "Journal" tab.
(Highlight these lines, copy them to the clipboard and paste them into your message using ). It should go like this:
Can descendants of the same class communicate with each other?
Let's say there is a class called "Car". Three instances of the class are created
Can "Zhiguli" signalize "Moskvich"? That is, can "Zhiguli" call a method from "Moskvich"?
Can descendants of the same class communicate with each other?
Let's say there is a class called "Car". Three instances of the class are created
Can "Zhiguli" signalize "Moskvich"? That is, can the "Zhiguli" call a method from the "Moskvich"?
They can communicate. They cannot call a method.
They can communicate. They can't call a method.
Thanks, it was a method call that was needed. I'll have to rebuild the architecture...
Thank you, it was the method call that was needed. I'll have to rebuild the architecture...
Make a class that they can all see. And send messages to each other through it.
Messages, files, global variables - that's not it. What you need is a method call.
Can someone tell me what to do? I have MT5, it says my account is disabled (?) and will not start.
Incorrect login or password