Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1346

New comment
 
Barop Yuj #:
Hello friends, maybe I'm not on the subject, but I've seen the section called: "Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5". So my question is: I used to download Demo EA from Market for testing now what ever I did MT5 can not download Demo. MT4 without problems, MT5 no what's the reason?

most likely an older version of Windows 32

 
Barop Yuj #:
Hello friends, maybe I'm in the wrong place, but I have seen the section with the title: "Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5". So my question: I downloaded Demo EA from the Market for testing now what ever I did MT5 can not download Demo. MT4 without problems, MT5 no what is the reason?

That no one was engaged in guessing, show terminal and operating system data, example:

If you have a question, you should first of all show the first three lines of the "Journal" tab.


(Highlight these lines, copy them to the clipboard and paste them into your message using Code). It should go like this:

 2021.03 . 16 05 : 13 : 07.133 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3003 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.03 . 16 05 : 13 : 07.134 Terminal        Windows 10 build 19042 , Intel Core i7- 9750 H  @ 2.60 GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11 , UAC, GMT+ 2
2021.03 . 16 05 : 13 : 07.134 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
 

Can descendants of the same class communicate with each other?

Let's say there is a class called "Car". Three instances of the class are created

Can "Zhiguli" signalize "Moskvich"? That is, can "Zhiguli" call a method from "Moskvich"?

[Deleted]  
Vladimir Karputov #:

Can descendants of the same class communicate with each other?

Let's say there is a class called "Car". Three instances of the class are created

Can "Zhiguli" signalize "Moskvich"? That is, can the "Zhiguli" call a method from the "Moskvich"?

They can communicate. They cannot call a method.

 
Koldun Zloy #:

They can communicate. They can't call a method.

Thanks, it was a method call that was needed. I'll have to rebuild the architecture...

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Thank you, it was the method call that was needed. I'll have to rebuild the architecture...

Make a class that they can all see. And send messages to each other through it.
 
Artyom Trishkin #:
Make a class that they can all see. And send messages to each other through it.

Messages, files, global variables - that's not it. What you need is a method call.

 
I can't figure out how aftertesting an EA in MQL5 to output any of my statistics in a pop-up window when hovering the mouse over the arrows?
 
Can someone tell me what to do? I have MT5, it says my account is disabled (?) and won't start.
 
CHIGIC #:
Can someone tell me what to do? I have MT5, it says my account is disabled (?) and will not start.

Incorrect login or password

1...133913401341134213431344134513461347134813491350135113521353...1605
New comment