Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1342
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In OnDeinit you should doObjectsDeleteAll- delete by prefix (in your case the prefix is "HLine")
What line should "HLine" be written in?
In which line should "HLine" be written?
What is not clear?
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FAQ from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.09.10 15:53
You have to doObjectsDeleteAll in OnDeinit - delete by prefix(in your case, the prefix is "HLine")
What exactly is not clear?
Here I have done it, it still won't delete it.
the prefix contains the names of the graphic labels
do you know what prefix means?
the prefix contains the names of the graphic labels
do you know what prefix means?
I don't know MQL at all.... I thought I'd just fix a couple of lines and that's it.
I don't know anything about MQLs at all.... I thought I'd just fix a couple of lines and that's it.
the code above should help, otherwise look at the prefix with which objects are created
What's the reason for not displaying the short name in the subwindow in the top left corner?
Also, if I load one indicator on the chart, the second copy doesn't work anymore - OnInit() = nothing is triggered and it doesn't print. But if I change "Input parameters" to other - it works
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What's wrong, in mt4 this code works.
What's the reason for not displaying the short name in the subwindow in the top left corner?
Also, if I load one indicator on the chart, the second copy doesn't work anymore - OnInit() = nothing is triggered and it doesn't print. But if I change "Input parameters" to other - it works
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What's wrong, this code works in mt4.
Maybe it's just because it's too short? No mapping, no buffers... Why make a second copy of such an indicator, so the terminal gets arbitrary...
What's the reason for not displaying the short name in the subwindow in the top left corner?
Also, if I load one indicator on the chart, the second copy doesn't work anymore - OnInit() = nothing is triggered and it doesn't print. But if I change "Input parameters" to other - it works
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What's wrong, this code works in mt4.
I had a problem with it too, but I built the indicator, everything is OK.
I might comment it out to find out when it stops writing the indicator's name in the subwindow ... but too lazy
something is missing - probably some kind of property, also faced with this, but here I have sketched the indicator, all is OK
you can comment it to look for when it stops writing the indicator name in the subwindow... but lazy
The data is displayed, but where from, if theOnInit() function has not worked? We throw a copy on the chart and OnInit() may be triggered by accident, but if it is another copy, that's it, there is not even a print. But if we change input parameters - then it works.
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What's the solution, why OnInit doesn't work ?