Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1343
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Added to the code, does not print second and subsequent copies of the indicators
---
What's done:
Installed 3 copies of the indicator, compiled the file and got the print from the first copy
But if you change the input parameters - then it works.
have seen such messages on the forum, as far as I understood, the terminal does not run two copies of the indicator with the same parameters on the same chart
I've seen such messages on the forum, as far as I understood, the terminal does not run two copies of the indicator with the same parameters on the same chart
How can I make it run without changing the input parameters?
You need to install several copies, it's such a task, unfortunately
How can I make it run without changing the input parameters, maybe add something from define?
Need to set multiple copies, this is such a task, unfortunately.
Enter a fake parameter. And assign it 1, 2, 3 ...
How can I make it run without changing the input parameters, maybe add something from define?
Need to set multiple copies, this is such a challenge, unfortunately
have seen and tested how to make two subwindows by editing a template - one subwindow on top of the chart, the second in the basement
try saving a template with your indicator, and if it works this way with templates too - add a copy of the indicator to the text of the template
have seen and tested how to make two subwindows using template editing - one subwindow on top of the chart, the second in the basement
try saving a template with your indicator and if it works this trick with templates too - add a copy of the indicator to the text of the template
The issue is that they need to be thrown in different amounts randomly, so it won't work in a fixed way.
have seen and tested how to make two subwindows using template editing - one subwindow on top of the chart, the second in the basement
try to save a template with your indicator, and if it works the same trick with templates - add a copy of the indicator in the template text
I have downloaded 3 copies, OnInit worked once.
Changed the input value - the second indicator triggered
I changed the colour in the third - it worked as well
But how do I automate it?
then I don't know, I only see@Vladimir Karputov' s solution as acceptable
make a long input parameter and call randomly, and randomly generate a large one, i.e. long
then I don't know, I only see@Vladimir Karputov' s solution as acceptable
make a long input parameter and call randomly, and randomly generate a large one, i.e. long
I imagined it like this, but how to implement it?
Please show me the code!
That's roughly what I imagined, but how to implement it?
Please show me the code!
no way
If you call it programmatically, you can generate a parameter randomly
And you need to run it manually, you still need to change the input-parameter.
try to see what's in predefined macrosubstitutions, there was __COUNT___ and now there is something with random, I haven't checked how __COUNT___ works - it turns out static, it has little effect, maybe you can use random for your task