Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1344
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no way
If you call it programmatically, you can generate a parameter randomly
and you need to run it manually, you will still have to change the input parameter
try to see what is now in the predefined macros, was __COUNT___ and now there is something with random, I have not checked how __COUNT___ works - it turns out static, it has little effect, maybe you can use random for your task
I found __RANDOM__, but I need to compile code to change the value. Or maybe I'm missing something?
Can it be changed at runtime somehow?
__RANDOM__ Компилятор для каждого объявления __RANDOM__ подставляет в код случайное ulong-число.
isn't there a new number on every call?
No
isn't a new number on every call?
No
Well, then the problem is unsolvable.
What is the problem? - You have to try to formulate it differently.
No
Vitaliy, what for? Is it necessary to have > 1 indicator window to get a window number and put something in it?
Yes, that's right.
You need to get the number of the window where the indicator is located. To do this, click the button and get the data
mt4 works
mt5 only works in one - the first one installed, copies are ignored
It's come to this, there's no way to solve the problem of the week :(
Yes, that's right.
You need to get the number of the window where the indicator is located. To do this, click the button and get the data
mt4 works
mt5 only works in one - the first one installed, it ignores copies
Well, apparently this is a consequence of increased productivity ... Why recalculate the indicator 100500 times at the whim of not very clever user? But it just so happens that some features suffer from protection.
Probably need to enter an external parameter in the short name of the indicator.
It works this way. Tested.
Well, apparently this is a consequence of increased performance... Why recalculate the indicator 100500 times at the whim of a not-so-smart user? But it just so happens that some features suffer from protection.
Probably need to enter an external parameter in the short name of the indicator.
It works this way. Tested.
Again, need to change the prefix when loading the next copy?